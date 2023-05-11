Jonesboro man accused of carjacking a vehicle, crashing into other vehicles, while fleeing police

A Jonesboro man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after leading police on a vehicle chase -- stealing another vehicle at gunpoint after his own became inoperable -- and crashing into other vehicles before fleeing on foot, according to a Wednesday news release from the Arkansas State Police.

A trooper tried to pull over Timmy Davis, 50, on Interstate 555 around 3:20 p.m. because the GMC Yukon he was driving did not display the proper vehicle registration, the state police said in the release.

Davis fled the stop, leading police on a pursuit in which he crossed the median and drove against traffic, police said. He fled until his vehicle was damaged and rendered inoperable, then crashed through a fence outside the Nestle factory in Jonesboro, police said.

From there, police said Davis abandoned his own vehicle and stole another one a gunpoint, then drove through Jonesboro at high speeds before intentionally crashing into pursuing officers. He again traveled against traffic and collided with a bystander's vehicle, police said.

Davis eventually lost control of the vehicle on I-555 near the Harrisburg Road exit and was apprehended after fleeing on foot, police said.

A female passenger in one of the vehicles was injured during the chase, the release says. It was not clear from the release what vehicle she was in. She was treated at a hospital for her injuries, which weren't considered life threatening.

Davis faces charges of fleeing by vehicle, fleeing on foot, aggravated robbery, theft of property, criminal mischief, multiple counts of aggravated assault, and driving with a suspended license. He was being held in the Craighead County jail Wednesday in lieu of $50,000 bond, the jail's online inmate roster showed.