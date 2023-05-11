Machines taking over

Recently a friend of mine and I ran three of my most enigmatic poems through an artificial intelligence app. The resulting reviews were astonishingly in-depth and on point in comprehension, as well done as any high-level degree in creative writing I know. I was flabbergasted and stunned.

For now, the immediate present, we will assume that the review is being done by a human, but soon we will learn that it's being done by AI, then gradually we will accept this.

An eerie something is going to happen to the human mind and soul when we realize that we are no longer interacting with, being evaluated by, and taken care of by human beings with hearts and souls but rather unfeeling, uncaring, soulless machines.

We have all heard that AI could soon be evaluating us medically, giving us legal or personal advice. teaching us and our children, chatting with elders in nursing homes.

I personally never worried about machines taking over ... until now. It's here.

MARIANNE BEASLEY

Fayetteville

Shouldn't print that

The stated policy for letters says personal attacks and libelous or defamatory statements will not be published. How, then, can you publish Richard Sanders' letter of May 6? He calls Democrat supporters degenerates, pedophiles, sickos, rapists, etc. and includes the statement, "they are the brethren of swindlers, outlaws, lunatics, cheats, liars, haters, creeps, perverts, and freaks, which, not surprisingly, are today's woke Democrats."

Based on his current legal troubles, you could substitute "Donald Trump" for "woke Democrats" and then read the statement. Fits like a glove.

FYI, I am a registered independent; Trump will never get our vote.

GARY HAYES

Bella Vista

Editor's note: The guidelines on letters refer to attacks/statements on specific individuals, not general groups of people.

A further correction

The correction in Sunday's paper about the late Gordon Lightfoot's song "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" didn't go far enough.

The ship was not coming back from some sawmill in Wisconsin, it was carrying a load of iron ore, not lumber. It was coming back from "some mill in Wisconsin."

One of my all-time favorite songs!

TOM ROUSEY

Fayetteville

Actually very simple

It's not complicated: More guns, more killings!

JOHN DUPREE

Fayetteville