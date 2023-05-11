LR real estate trust has solid 1Q

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust continued to boost profitability in the first quarter ended March 31 fueled by the strength of its Texas properties, the Little Rock company said Wednesday.

Profits were up 16.3% in the quarter as net operating income increased to $22.8 million from $19.6 million in the same period last year. Revenue grew to $41.6 million from $37.5 million, a 10.8% increase.

Net operating income for same-community properties jumped 17.8% to $21.8 million. Revenue for same-community properties was up 11.1% to $39.5 million.

Adjusted funds from operations per unit, equivalent to earnings per share, was up 10% to 22 cents.

The report highlights "the strong fundamentals of multifamily in general and our core Texas markets in particular," Dan Oberste, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement announcing the results. "BSR is well positioned to generate another year of healthy performance from our existing portfolio and capitalize on new growth opportunities as they arise."

In the quarter, weighted average rent rose 10.3%, climbing to $1,489 per apartment unit. Average occupancy was flat but solid at 95.9% through March 31.

BSR owns and manages apartment complexes in Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma. A report on the company website Wednesday said the the trust owns "31 multifamily garden-style residential units," with 85% of them in Texas, 11% in Oklahoma and 4% in Arkansas.

The company announced results after the market closed Wednesday. Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, BSR closed up 7 cents at $12.75. The stock has been flat this year.