Metro Partnership panel rejects Freedom of Information Act request for Majestic prospect list

The Majestic Site Development Committee said it's yet to hear from any of the 12 developers it sent marketing materials to earlier this year.

The Sentinel-Record requested a copy of what one committee member described as a "dream team prospect list," but the Hot Springs Metro Partnership cited the open records law provision that exempts materials that would advantage competitors or bidders in its April 27 response to the newspaper's March 30 request.

The city of Hot Springs contracts The Greater Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce-affiliated HSMP for economic development services. The $100,000 contract for 2023 included the marketing of the Majestic Hotel site, the 100 Park Ave. property the city condemned and acquired in 2015.

"It is our opinion that making the actual names available at this premature time to your newspaper, and to the public, is inherently disruptive and damaging to both the Hot Springs Metro Partnership's competitive search process and to the developer prospects themselves who are also competing," Committee Chairman Scott Dews said in an email.

"Any prospects we identify deserve privacy currently as they consider their interests in the site and share their private information in trust, including their competitive landscape, their potential development ideas and their intellectual property."

The response came 20 business days after the newspaper requested the names of the developers. The open records law allows three business days to respond. If the requested nonexempt materials aren't immediately available, the custodian must certify that in writing. It then has three business days to set a time for when the materials will be available. The committee furnished the marketing materials the newspaper requested, providing a copy on April 4.

"Our group put together sort of a dream team prospect list of people we'd like to see develop the site," HSMP Vice President of Economic Development Cole McCaskill, who's on the Majestic committee, told the Garland County Quorum Court Finance Committee at its May 1 meeting. "Those developers were completely unsolicited. We feel like it was doing them a disservice to put their names out there all over the press."

He was responding to District 7 Justice of the Peace Dayton Myers, who asked about the committee's decision to keep the list private. Myers voted against approving HSMP's May invoice at Monday's regular meeting of the full quorum court. The county also contracts HSMP for economic development services, increasing the 2023 payment from $75,000 to $87,500.

There's usually unanimous consent to approve economic development invoices, but Myers said he wanted to hear from HSMP President/CEO Gary Troutman, who was unable to attend the Finance Committee and quorum court meetings.

"I'd like to review the financials on where the taxpayers' dollars are being spent by the Metro Partnership," he told McCaskill. "Hopefully next month I'll have all that information provided to me."

Dews told the Hot Springs Board of Directors Tuesday that the difficult economic environment may be responsible for the lack of interest in the committee's initial solicitation.

"Construction costs are elevated," he said. "Interest rates have more than doubled in the last 12 months. It's told us it may be a slower process than we originally thought. I want to assure you the site development committee is committed to this. We want the project that is the best fit for the site that provides maximum benefit to the community.

" ... If you look at a 500-basis point increase on a project of even $50 million, it probably takes a project from a cash-flowing deal to one that doesn't. The environment right now is not ideal."

Dews told the board someone from Dallas inquired about the property after seeing the sign the committee posted on the 5 acres.

"I don't know where that will lead, but there has been interest generated by the sign already," he said.

Dews told the board the committee will follow up with developers it solicited earlier this year. Getting an audience with "prominent figures" who have connections to the state and city is also a priority.

"We're working to get some face-to-face meetings with those individuals," he said. "We've had productive initial conversations about getting there. We're hopeful that occurs in the next month to two months.

" ... It's prudent to turn over every rock. We don't want to get to the end of this and say, 'I wished we would've called so and so.' We're working every avenue, every angle, to try to get the best possible developer on the site."

The Majestic provision in HSMP's contract makes it the clearinghouse for any offers the city receives through Sept. 30. The city is prohibited from acting on any offers or proposals until the committee has rated and ranked them. The vetting period concludes Nov. 1.