MLB Betting Trends and DFS Plays for Thursday: Lots of Reasons to Like the Rangers

Bet on the Rangers to keep mashing Thursday night in Oakland, whether youre building a DFS lineup or looking at player props.

If you follow betting trends, all signs point to tonights matchup being a smart one to bet on.

Lets start at the top.

The Rangers lead the AL West with a 22-14 record.

The As have the worst MLB record (8-30).

The Rangers have scored the most runs per game this season (6.31).

The As have scored the fourth-fewest (3.89).

The Rangers have covered the run line 61% of the time (22-14).

The As have covered the run line 39.5% of the time (15-23).

Rangers games have gone over the run total 61.8% of the time (21-13-2).

As games have gone over 66.7% of the time this year (24-12-2).

Oh, yes. You read that correctly. The only team that has gone over their run total more often than the As is the Boston Red Sox.

Nathan Eovaldi Jim Cowsert/USA Today sports

Yes, you also read correctly that the As have scored the fourth-fewest runs per game this season. What gives?

Get ready for this one:

As relievers are allowing 6.97 runs per nine innings. Thats right. Teams facing the As bullpen are hammering them.

Heres the best part: Not only are the As facing the team that has scored the most runs per game this season, but the As are also calling up 34-year-old righty Zach Neal to start tonight. The last time Neal started an MLB game was 2016 -- for the Dodgers.

In other words, we get a bullpen game tonight. Even if the As cant score a single run, the Rangers could potentially go over this run total on their own. Nathan Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, and his K prop is set at 6.5. Lets take the over on that, too, as the As have the sixth-highest K rate in the league.

Spend up for Eovaldi tonight in DFS, and make sure youve got Marcus Semien, Adolis Garcia, Nathaniel Lowe or Josh Jung in your lineup. If you spend down, spend down for any player from Texas. Brent Rooker is a good value from the As, but other than that, fill your team with players from Giants-Diamondbacks or Rays-Yankees.

The Bet:

Rangers -1.5 (-140)

Nathan Eovaldi over 6.5 K (-110)

Over 8.5 (-120)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.