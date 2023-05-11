Money fish in Hot Springs lakes

The most valuable fish in Arkansas are swimming in lakes Hamilton and Catherine right now, and they have already made two anglers richer.

Established in 2015, the Hot Springs Fishing Challenge is an annual promotion sponsored by Visit Hot Springs in partnership with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. At the beginning of May, the Game and Fish Commission released 66 fish into lakes Hamilton and Catherine bearing tags worth a total of $100,000.

Steve Arrison, executive director of Visit Hot Springs, said that 44 tagged fish have been released into Lake Hamilton and 22 into Lake Catherine. As always, Big Al carries the most valuable tag at $20,000. Big Al has been caught only once, by Pete Clark of Malvern in 2017. Big Al in 2017 was a largemouth bass, and it wore a $10,000 tag. There is also a $10,000 fish in this year's Challenge, as well.

Additionally, four fish are worth $5,000, 40 fish are worth $1,000, and 20 fish are worth $500.

Within six hours of the start of the event, Heather Anzalone of Carlisle caught a largemouth bass that was worth $1,000. Anzalone, who was in Hot Springs for the Arkansas Waterworks Convention, caught the fish on Lake Hamilton near Fisherman's Wharf.

Tom Starnes of Hot Springs caught a $500 channel catfish near White Oak Basin on Lake Hamilton.

Arrison said the Hot Springs Fishing Challenge took a hiatus in 2020-21 due to covid. He said that people from around the state missed the event and that anglers are excited for its return.

"We have people calling from out of town every year asking if we're going to do it again," Arrison said. "The time is right."

Visit Hot Springs has long emphasized fishing as a premier recreational opportunity to enjoy on area lakes. It is popular with visitors and residents alike.

"We're committed to fishing here. We always have been," Arrison said. "This is a way we can show the nation that we have good fishing in Hot Springs and in Arkansas. It gets people out on the lakes."

As evidenced by the early catches, people do catch a fair number of tagged fish. In 2019, the last year the Hot Springs Fishing Challenge was held, anglers caught 34% of the tagged fish for a total payout of $24,500.

"In the past we had little kids catch them off docks while they were visiting Grandpa," Arrison said. "You don't have to have a $100,000 bass boat to catch them. You can be out in a john boat and catch them, and you can catch them from the shore."

Any adult possessing a valid Arkansas fishing license is eligible to cash a tag. That requirement will be waived during Free Fishing Weekend June 9-11. Also, children younger than age 16 do not require a fishing license. Only 2023 tags are eligible for cash prizes.

An angler must call the phone number on the tag and present the fish with the tag attached to an official. Once the tag and catch are verified, the lucky angler can claim his or her prize the following day.

As a bonus, you can also eat the fish.

WORLD BASS FISHING

From Sept. 7-10, Visit Hot Springs and the United States Angling Confederation will host the Pan American World Bass Championship at Lake Hamilton.

The Bass Fishing World Championship will also be held on Lake Hamilton in October 2026.

The Pan American World Bass Championship will feature bass fishing teams from Costa Rica, Mexico, Canada, South Africa, and, of course, the United States. Representing the U.S. will be Scott Martin, his father Roland Martin, Stephen Browning of Hot Springs, Michelle Jalaba and Hannah Wesley. Scott Martin won the 2011 Forrest Wood Cup at Lake Ouachita. Roland Martin is a founding father of professional bass fishing. Browning qualified for the 2023 Redcrest Bass Fishing Championship at Charlotte, N.C.

In an article by Bryan Rice in the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record on Jan. 19, Arrison said that the Bass Fishing World Championship is a step to establishing bass fishing as an Olympic sport. The 2022 World Championship was in South Carolina. It featured teams from 25 countries including Mexico, Germany and Croatia.

Weigh-ins for the Pan American tournament in September will be at the Andrew Hulsey Fish Hatchery. The World Championship weigh-ins will be at BankOZK Arena. From the enthusiastic crowd receptions at the Forrest Wood Cups and Red Man All-American tournaments held at that venue over the years, the World Championship weigh-ins will be must-see events.