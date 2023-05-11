



Ousted Fox news host Tucker Carlson says he'll be putting out a new version of his program on Twitter. Carlson made his announcement Tuesday in a three-minute video posted on the site as part of a denunciation of media. He called Twitter the last big remaining platform that allows free speech. "We'll be bringing a new version of the show we've been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter," he said. "We'll bring some other things, too, which we'll tell you about. But for now we're just grateful to be here." It's unclear what these plans mean for his remaining contract with Fox; typically television companies include a no-compete clause when someone leaves the air. Axios reported that Carlson's attorneys sent a letter to Fox accusing it of fraud and breach of contract. The network announced on April 24 that it was cutting ties with Carlson, its most popular prime-time anchor. It offered no explanation for the move, and Fox's ratings in his old time slot have fallen sharply.

The publisher of British tabloid the Daily Mirror has acknowledged and apologized for unlawfully gathering information about Prince Harry and said it warrants compensation at the outset of the prince's first phone hacking trial Wednesday. The admission was made in court filings outlining Mirror Group Newspapers' defense. The group continued to deny that it hacked phones to intercept voicemail messages, and said that Harry and three lesser-known celebrities brought their claims beyond a time limit. But it acknowledged there was "some evidence of the instruction of third parties to engage in other types of UIG [unlawful information gathering] in respect of each of the claimants," which includes the Duke of Sussex. It said this "warrants compensation" but didn't spell out what form that might take. The company "unreservedly apologizes for all such instances ... and assures the claimants that such conduct will never be repeated," the court papers said. The publisher said its apology was not a tactical move to reduce damages but was done "because such conduct should never have occurred." The trial is Harry's opening salvo in his legal battle against the British press. He and the other celebrities are suing over alleged invasion of privacy.





Prince Harry leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation of King Charles III in London, Saturday, May 6 2023. (Dan Charity/Pool Photo via AP, File)





