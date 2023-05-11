NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule

SATURDAY Shriners Children's 200, Darlington, S.C.

May 27 Alsco Uniforms 300, Concord, N.C.

June 3 Pacific Office Automation 147, Portland, Ore.

June 10 DoorDash 250, Sonoma, Calif.

June 24 Tennessee Lottery 250, Lebanon, Tenn.

July 1 The Loop 121, Chicago

July 8 Alsco Uniforms 250, Hampton, Ga.

July 15 Crayon 200, Loudon, N.H.

July 22 Explore The Pocono Mountains 225, Long Pond, Pa.

July 29 Henry 180, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Aug. 5 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Michigan, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 12 Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard, Speedway, Ind.

Aug. 19 Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 25 Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Sept. 2 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 9 Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.

Sept. 15 Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 23 Andy's Frozen Custard 300, Fort Worth

Oct. 7 Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 14 Alsco Uniforms 302, Las Vegas

Oct. 21 Contender Boats 250, Homestead, Fla.

Oct. 28 Dead On Tools 250, Ridgeway, Va.

Nov. 4 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship, Avondale, Ariz.