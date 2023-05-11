U.S. alleges bias in suit against Dillard's

Dillard's Inc. is being sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission which says the retailer fired a long-tenured employee in Georgia after she asked about a pregnancy accommodation.

The suit contends Dillard's actions violate provisions of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The suit was filed in late April in United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Atlanta Division.

Little Rock-based Dillard's has not yet responded to the suit, according to court filings. The company declined to comment on the suit on Wednesday.

According to the EEOC's filing, Shiellah Tobert, who is Black, was employed by Dillard's in 2008, and was a top sales associate but in February 2020 was transferred to a less productive department after she asked for pregnancy accommodations. The suit contends when Tobert complained in March 2020 she was being discriminated against because of her race and sex, her work hours were reduced. According to the suit, she was furloughed during the covid-19 pandemic and later was fired while other employees were brought back and new workers were hired.

The suit seeks back pay, compensatory damages, and punitive damages.

-- John Magsam

Free webinars assist firms with exporting

Two free webinars aimed at giving businesses the tools to begin or expand their exporting efforts are being offered during World Trade Month.

Benefits of Foreign Trade Zones for Importers and Exports will be held May 17 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and will teach attendees how to use the zones to optimize and support supply chains and deliver financial benefits.

The webinar, Incoterms: The World's Essential Terms of Trade, will be held May 24 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Understanding Incoterms -- a set of rules published by the International Chamber of Commerce related to International Commerce Law -- can help eliminate inconsistencies in language and other issues with export contracts.

Those wishing to attend the webinars may register at the Arkansas District Export Council website. The events are sponsored by Arkansas District Export Council and Arkansas Manufacturing Solutions.

-- John Magsam

Arkansas Index falls 2.66, ends at 754.78

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 754.78, down 2.66.

"Easing CPI data reported for April allowed equities to close moderately higher led by the communication services and information technology sectors ahead of monthly PPI data due for release [today]," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen's Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.