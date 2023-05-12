NFC East Title Odds: Eagles Can Become First Since 2004 to Repeat as Division Champs

The NFC East has not had a repeat winner in 18 years. The division crown has changed hands each season for nearly two decades, but the Eagles, who were the last team to go back-to-back 2001-04, have the best odds to win the division this season and put an end to that streak.

It was only three short years ago that no NFC East team even had a winning record. The 7–9 Commanders (at the time, the Washington Football Team) won the division in 2020. Fast forward to 2022 and Philadelphia was the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Cowboys and Giants both earned wild card spots and the Commanders finished .500.

This has quickly become one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL and the Eagles path to back-to-back division titles could be challenged by Dallas while New York is lurking in the distance.

Philadelphia Eagles Odds to Win NFC East: +110

The Eagles went from good to great last season as quarterback Jalen Hurts elevated his play to MVP-level. His team went 16–2 in games he started with one of those losses coming by three points in the Super Bowl. Philadelphias offensive and defensive coordinators both got head coaching jobs in the offseason and there was a fair amount of roster turnover as well. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and safeties C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps all left in free agency. In response, the front office went heavy on defense in the draft, selecting defensive tackle Jalen Carter, linebacker Nolan Smith and cornerback Kelee Ringo to add to the growing pool of Georgia players. Running back Miles Sanders also signed elsewhere, so the team added Rashaad Penny and traded for DAndre Swift, who will now get to run behind the best offensive line in football. The Eagles roster is as deep and talented as any in the league and will enter the 2023 season as the favorite to win its division and come out of the NFC yet again.

Eagles 2022 Record: 14–3

Eagles 2023 Projected Win Total: 10.5

Eagles Home Opponents: Cardinals, Bills, Dolphins, Vikings, 49ers, Cowboys, Giants, Commanders

Eagles Away Opponents: Chiefs, Rams, Patriots, Jets, Seahawks, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Giants, Commanders

Dallas Cowboys Odds to Win NFC East: +165

The Cowboys came up short in the playoffs yet again last season. They withstood an early-season injury to quarterback Dak Prescott that limited him to 12 games, got even better on defense and still saw their season end short of the conference championship game. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was fired and replaced by Brian Schottenheimer, though coach Mike McCarthy will be calling plays in 2023. Another change was the release of longtime running back Ezekiel Elliott and tight end Dalton Schultz also departed in free agency. The key additions Dallas made were receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore, both acquired via trade, and defensive tackle Mazi Smith, who the team took in the first round. The Eagles are the team to beat in the division but the Cowboys still profile as a contender in the conference.

Cowboys 2022 Record: 12–5

Cowboys 2023 Projected Win Total: 9.5

Cowboys Home Opponents: Seahawks, Patriots, Jets, Lions, Rams, Eagles, Commanders, Giants

Cowboys Away Opponents: Cardinals, 49ers, Dolphins, Bills, Panthers, Chargers, Eagles, Commanders, Giants

New York Giants Odds to Win NFC East: +600

The Giants kept the band together after their surprise postseason appearance by signing quarterback Daniel Jones to a contract extension and franchise tagging running back Saquon Barkley. First-year coach Brian Daboll got the best out of both of them and New Yorks offense took major steps forward as a result. Pass-catching options were limited last season, so the front office traded for tight end Darren Waller, signed receiver Parris Campbell and drafted receiver Jalin Hyatt to build around Jones. The Giants also drafted cornerback Deonte Banks to start opposite Adoree Jackson, though they lost versatile safety Julian Love, who led the team in tackles. Last seasons success may have come ahead of schedule, though the moves New York made this offseason were all aimed at building on what Daboll brought to the table in Year 1.

Giants 2022 Record: 9–7–1

Giants 2023 Projected Win Total: 8.5

Giants Home Opponents: Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets, Packers, Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders

Giants Away Opponents: Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Dolphins, Saints, Raiders, Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders

Washington Commanders Odds to Win NFC East: +1000

The Commanders moved on from quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke in favor of 2021 fifth-round pick Sam Howell, who started just one game last season. Its a reset under center for Washington, which added offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy to its coaching staff this offseason, and the front office also signed veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett. The skill position group remains intact while Andrew Wylie and Nick Gates are new names along the offensive line, which was a major weakness in 2022. On defense, the Commanders lost linebacker Cole Holcomb, drafted cornerback Emmanuel Forbes and extended defensive tackle Daron Payne. That unit held its own last season — it was the offense that held Washington back. Depending on how Bienemy can help Howell, that could be the case yet again.

Commanders 2022 Record: 8–8–1

Commanders 2023 Projected Win Total: 6.5

Commanders Home Opponents: Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Dolphins, Bears, Cowboys, Giants, Eagles

Commanders Away Opponents: Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets, Falcons, Broncos, Cowboys, Giants, Eagles

