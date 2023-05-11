FOOTBALL

Ruggs pleads guilty

Ex-Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs pleaded guilty Wednesday to driving his sports car drunk at speeds up to 156 mph on a city street before causing a fiery crash that killed a woman and her dog. "Guilty," said the former first-round NFL Draft pick, 24, who will avoid trial and is expected to be sentenced Aug. 9 to three to 10 years in state prison under terms of his plea deal with prosecutors. The minimum three-year sentence cannot be reduced by converting the year-and-a-half that he has spent on house arrest to time already served. Ruggs was convicted of felony DUI causing death, will go to prison, and won't be able to appeal his conviction and sentence, the Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said in a lengthy written statement. "When someone dies as the result of a drunk driver's actions, this is the most serious charge the law allows." Ruggs declined to comment as he and a group of about nine people left the courthouse following his brief court appearance. He remains free pending sentencing.

Saints, TE reach deal

Tight end Foster Moreau has agreed to a three-year, $12 million contract with the Saints less than two months after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma during a physical with New Orleans, Moreau's agent said Wednesday. Moreau, 26, announced in late March that he was stepping away from football to focus on his health. Now it appears he could be ready to return to football sooner than later, although no timeline for his return has been announced. The move allows Moreau to continue his pro career in the city where he grew up and played for Jesuit High School before a standout college career at LSU.

TENNIS

Veterans shine in Rome

Fabio Fognini edged fellow 35-year-old Andy Murray in a nearly three-hour battle in the opening round of the Italian Open in Rome on Wednesday. Given a wild card entry after a month out with an injured foot, Fognini hit more than twice as many winners as Murray (49-24) in a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win on Campo Centrale. Murray was coming off his first title in three years after he won an ATP Challenger event in southern France over the weekend for his first tournament victory since 2019 -- and first on clay since 2016. But Fognini's crafty shot-making proved the difference as the Italian produced a series of drop-shot winners that were so effective Murray didn't even attempt to run them down. Another veteran who advanced earlier was Stan Wawrinka, who wasted little time securing a 6-2, 6-4 win over Ilya Ivashka after the start of play was delayed for 90 minutes due to rain. At age 38, Wawrinka is the oldest man in the tournament but he dominated Ivashka by also hitting more than twice as many winners as his opponent to close it out in little more than an hour.

SOCCER

Inter Milan takes control

Inter Milan overpowered AC Milan early and held on to win the first leg of their Champions League semifinal derby 2-0 on Wednesday, leaving the Nerazzurri on the brink of a return to European soccer's showpiece event for the first time since 2010. Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored two goals in three minutes to put Inter firmly in command and the visitors could have added more in a dominant first-half performance. The second leg is on Tuesday. The winner will face either Real Madrid or Manchester City, who drew their first leg 1-1.

BASKETBALL

Huggins takes $1M pay cut

West Virginia Coach Bob Huggins has agreed to a three-game suspension, a $1 million salary reduction and sensitivity training for using a homophobic slur during a radio interview, the university announced Wednesday. The agreement allows Huggins to keep his job as the school's basketball coach, but the blunder will leave a lasting mark on his Hall of Fame career. West Virginia University President Gordon Gee and Athletic Director Wren Baker said in a joint statement that the university has "made it explicitly clear to Coach Huggins that any incidents of similar derogatory and offensive language will result in immediate termination." Under the agreement, Huggins' salary of $4.15 million will be reduced by $1 million. That reduction will be used to directly support WVU's LGBTQ+ Center, as well as a mental health center at the university and other groups that support marginalized communities.

Britain's Andy Murray walks on the clay court during his match against Italy's Fabio Fognini at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)



Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic poses for photograph prior to the start of the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)



Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka returns the ball to Belarus' Ilya Ivashka during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)



Belarus' Ilya Ivashka returns the ball to Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)



Sloane Stephens, of the United States, returns the ball to Argentina's Nadia Podoroska during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)



Serbia's Novak Djokovic, right, attends a training session at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

