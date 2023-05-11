100 YEARS AGO May 11, 1923

MCRAE — This proved banner day of the strawberry harvest so far this season. Three carloads were shipped tonight, one express car being consigned to Boston, Mass. The local Farm Bureau Association shipped two cars tonight and the McRae Strawberry Association one. The berries loaded out today were of better quality than have been shipped from here in several years, every case being graded “fancy,” which means that better returns will be received for these shipments than any previously made this season.

50 YEARS AGO May 11, 1973

The thaw in Chinese-American relations trickled down to Arkansas Thursday with the arrival of an 11-man “hydro technical study group” from the People’s Republic of China for a four-day visit and inspection of the Arkansas River development project. The group came to Little Rock from Vicksburg, Miss., where they spent several days touring Army Engineers hydro facilities. They and nine State Department escorts are traveling by commercial airline between cities and in Arkansas aboard an Engineers-furnished chartered bus.

25 YEARS AGO May 11, 1998

Three northeast Arkansas airports this year will receive grants totaling about $1.1 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation for improvements. Jonesboro Municipal Airport will get $311,387, Batesville Regional Airport $300,000 and West Memphis Municipal Airport $500,000. Improvements planned for the Batesville airport are applying a seal coat to the main runway and installing taxiway lights, said Mary Amis, airport manager. Built in 1971, the runway is 6,002 feet long and 150 feet wide. The project is expected to be completed by next year, Amis said. At the 36-year-old West Memphis airport, engineers plan to reconstruct a ramp where planes are tied down. Bids were opened last week, according to Lynda Avery, operations manager at the airport. In Jonesboro, the main runway and taxiway will be resealed and repainted. “We’re beginning construction in the summer,” said Philip Steed, airport manager. Jonesboro applied for the money more than a year ago. About 85 planes are based at the two-runway airport, Steed said. Also, an FAA flight service station is in Jonesboro. The service takes flight plans for Arkansas and provides weather briefings for pilots.

10 YEARS AGO May 11, 2013

Little Rock will begin offering some services at its Homeless Day Center on Confederate Boulevard starting Monday, city staff members said. The city plans to hold a grand-opening in the next few weeks, but the soft opening will allow staff members to work out bugs in the center’s operations, including finalizing transportation to and from the center and moving medical-service providers, job-search professionals and others into the center. The center’s opening had been delayed several times because of construction issues and then the staffing issue, moving the opening date from last spring, to this summer, to February and finally to this month. The center’s operations will be funded by an agreement between North Little Rock and Little Rock, but Little Rock bought the building on Confederate Boulevard and paid for the renovations. The center will provide several services for the homeless, including showers, laundry, hot meals, employment counseling, mail and medical care. The site will not serve as a shelter and will close at night.