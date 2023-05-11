Owens-Delerme to miss SEC, NCAA decathlon

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas senior Ayden Owens-Delerme won't compete in the decathlon at this year's NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships after winning the title in 2022.

Owens-Delerme had been expected to compete in the decathlon at this weekend's SEC Championships to qualify for the NCAA meet, but instead he'll run the 400-meter hurdles and be in the pool for the 400 and 1,600 relays.

The decision was made for Owens-Delerme not to compete in the SEC decathlon -- and thus also miss the event at the NCAA meet -- because he has been dealing with some nagging, recurring injuries, Arkansas Coach Chris Bucknam said.

The plan is for Owens-Delerme to be ready for the World Championships decathlon, which will be held Aug. 25-26 in Budapest, Hungary.

Competing for Puerto Rico, Owens-Delerme finished fourth in last year's World Championships with a career-best 8,532 points.

"To put him in the best position to medal at the World Championships, we feel like the wear and tear of two decathlons [at the SEC and NCAA meets] before that takes place would be a detriment," Bucknam said. "We've come to the conclusion that what's best for him long-term is to focus on the 400 hurdles and the relays. Give him that break from the decathlon so he can go on and prepare for the World Championships."

Owens-Delerme, who on Wednesday was announced as the Co-SEC Outdoor Scholar-Athlete of the Year for track and field along with Georgia sprinter Matthew Boling, made his collegiate debut in the 400 hurdles two weeks ago at the LSU Invitational and ran 50.28 seconds to finish second. His time is tied for No. 6 on the UA's all-time list and ranks No. 9 in the SEC this season.

"He beat some pretty credible athletes," Bucknam said. "We think the second, third time he runs it, he might help us win [an SEC championship]. We're just fortunate Ayden's a team player and he's not shutting it down. He's going to stick his nose [in the 400 hurdles] and we're going to see if he can score points at the SEC meet and at the national meet."



