Pension system to keep fund

The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System's board of trustees on Wednesday declined to rescind its approval last month for an up to $50 million investment in a private debt and strategic capital fund managed by New Jersey-based Chatham Asset Management.

Trustees also authorized an additional investment of up to $700,000 in a company that plans to build a plant near Pine Bluff to convert natural gas into liquid. The system already has invested $20 million in GTLA Holdings LP, owner of GTL Americas LP and Associated Projects. The natural gas to liquids -- or GTL -- plant aims to convert natural gas to refined fuels such as diesel.

The teacher retirement system is the state government's largest retirement system with about $20.1 billion in investments and more than 100,000 working and retired members.

The system's board of trustees is scheduled to meet Saturday to determine which of the 14 applicants for its executive director's job to interview.

The trustees on Wednesday revisited their April 3 authorization for an up to $50 million investment in the Private Debt and Strategic Capital Fund IV managed by Chatham Asset Management.

After the board's meeting, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced on April 3 that it charged Chatham Asset Management LLC and its founder, Anthony Melchiorre, in connection with improper trading of certain fixed income securities, and Chatham and Melchiorre agreed to pay more than $19.3 million in combined disgorgement, prejudgment interest and civil penalties to settle the charges.

Officials with the system's investment consultant Aon said in a written report dated April 21 to the system's board of trustees that the consultant was made aware of this issue during its original research into Chatham in 2021 as an investigation has been underway and Chatham was transparent about the circumstances related to the trades that were made during the 2016-2018 period.

"This investigation was taken seriously by Aon and vetted thoroughly within both our investment and operational due diligence teams," according to Aon officials.

"We learned through our discussions with Chatham that the manager intended to pay the settlement directly rather than from any of its funds," they said. "Aon concluded that the main risk from the pending outcome was whether or not the settlement would impact Chatham's ability to operate going forward from a business perspective."

Aon completed another operational due diligence review specific to the Private Debt and Strategic Capital Fund IV prior to its recommendation to invest in the fund at the April 3 board meeting, according to officials with Aon.

"Following the announcement [of the SEC findings and penalties], Aon's investment and operational due diligence teams conducted a thorough review of the SEC's charges," they said in their written report. "As expected Chatham stated that judgements would be paid by the management company and its partners with no expense to its funds or investors. We believe the settlement finally removes uncertainty for Chatham; the manager can focus on managing the investment strategy, and noted that it has already received subscriptions since the ruling while other prospective investors who had been waiting for closure are expected to commit."

Attorney Heartsill Ragon told the system's trustees on Wednesday that "it appears as if this was a technical violation" by Chatham Asset Management "and it appears that really no limited partners were hurt."

The system made a successful investment with Chatham Asset Management in 2021 with investment returns exceeding 20%, said PJ Kelly representing Aon. In 2021, the system's trustees authorized the investment of up to $50 million in Chatham Asset Private Debt and Strategic Capital Fund III, a fund that invests in high-yield bonds, leverage loans and equity on a long and short basis.

Board Chairman Danny Knight said that "unless we are going to bounce out of this, we are good with the explanations" by Kelly and Ragon.

In other action on Wednesday, the system's trustees approved a resolution to invest up to $700,000 more in GTLA Holdings LP, after a third-party investment consultant, Arkansas Capital Corporation, recommended the investment.

Arkansas Capital Corporation said in a letter dated May 3 to the teacher retirement system that GTL Americas, LP (GTLA and its various affiliated entities) was formed for the purpose of developing phase 1 of a gas-to-liquid plant that could produce a combination of ultra-clean, premium-quality, liquid transportation fuels on and under their control in Jefferson County.

GTLA Holdings LP, a Delaware limited partnership, was formed Aug. 3, 2018, under a limited partnership agreement and was amended on Aug. 30, 2018, to place additional limited partners who invested in "HoldCo" via a $70 million "Series A1" private placement, according to Arkansas Capital Corporation.

The teacher retirement system invested $20 million in the $70 million "A1 round," Arkansas Capital Corporation said.

"GTLA is now looking to raise a $125 million A2 round that will allow it to fund the finishout of the so-called Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) expense...," and its management states that "the A2 round gets the project through the next two years and to the point of so-called Final Investment Decision (FID), where they will raise both debt and equity in a B1 round to build out and commerce operations at the GTL facility," according to Arkansas Capital Corporation.

In consultation with Pickering Energy Partners, the investment banker that is leading the raise for the "A2 round, GTLA now believes that the A2 investors are now likely to be in a position to close on the A2 Round within the next three or four months," Arkansas Capital Corporation said in its letter to the teacher retirement system.

"This has created a challenge in that GTLA does not have enough cash on hand to cover what they consider crucial and necessary expenses during that period," according to Arkansas Capital Corporation.

GTLA has developed "an austerity budget" that requires about $175,000 a month for a total of $700,000 to cover the up to four month delay in "A2 funding," Arkansas Capital Corporation said in its written report.

The majority of the monthly budget "would go to continue to pay nine key employees (not senior management) the loss of whom could possibly cause the current A2 investors to reconsider their commitments," according to Arkansas Capital Corporation.

GTLA has proposed funding the $700,000 through a Simple Agreement for Future Equity that would allow the $700,000 to convert to "A2 equity" at 50% of the established "A2 share value once that value has been established," Arkansas Capital Corporation said in its letter to the trustees.

Arkansas Capital Corporation said it recommends that the system make the $700,000 investment into GTLA for use to cover the expenses noted in the "austerity budget."

"The 50% discount against the final price per share of the A2 round is a reasonable 'premium' to ATRS for making this investment, recognizing the inherent risk in any such investment."