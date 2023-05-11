PREP SOCCER: Fayetteville goalie benefitted from mother’s advice at a young age

FAYETTEVILLE -- The advice Emily Robinson received from her mother has worked out quite well for her as a soccer player.

Robinson began playing soccer at a young age and it was her mother, Stacy, who suggested she try the goalkeeper position instead of running up and down in a scramble with the other kids.

"I was in second grade, I think, and my mom came up to me and said 'Emily, you're really good at scoring goals, but what do you think about blocking them?,' " Robinson said. "I remember her telling me how my face lit up and me saying 'I want to do that!' I just enjoyed doing that a lot more and it's just kind of stuck with me."

Mom's advice not only helped her daughter, who'll continue her soccer career in college, it's benefited the Fayetteville soccer program, where Emily is a four-year member and a two-year starter for the Lady Bulldogs. She'll be in goal again when Fayetteville plays the Conway vs. Fort Smith Northside winner on Friday at noon in the Class 6A girls state tournament at Fort Smith Northside. Fayetteville received a first-round bye after finishing second in the 6A-West Conference.

"Emily is fearless," Fayetteville Coach Joe Thoma said of his senior goal keeper, who has eight shutouts on the season. "She's very brave in the way she goes after the ball. She's a really good shot-stopper."

Robinson knows quite well the emotional contrast between coming home after winning a state championship and coming home after losing in the state finals. Robinson was a sophomore backup to senior Haley Woodward when Fayetteville beat Bentonville West 3-0 for the state championship in 2021 and she was in goal when Fayetteville lost 2-1 to Bentonville West in a rematch last spring of the state finals in 6A.

"My sophomore year, when we won, it was a different kind of high because I'd never felt that before," Robinson said. "It was amazing, especially for the seniors. Last year, the whole tournament was a fight and, coincidentally, we ended up playing Bentonville West again. I was definitely upset when we lost because I knew some of the girls on that team and I was happy for them. But I cried all the way home after that."

It's a rarity for a goal keeper at any level to score in the opponents' goal. Robinson did it once while playing with her competitive team at Mount Kessler in Fayetteville when she was in the seventh grade at Woodland Junior High.

"It was windy that day and I decided I was just going to kick the ball as hard as I could," Robinson said. "It went like 60 feet in the air and sailed through the wind, bounced in the box, and went over the keeper's head and into the goal. I've gotten like three assists for my whole high school career but that was the only goal I had. It was exciting."

After high school, Robinson will continue her soccer career at Columbia Community College in Columbia, Tenn., with the goal of moving onto a four-year program after two years. But she's focused now on trying to help Fayetteville regain the Class 6A state title the Lady Bulldogs lost last season to Bentonville West.

That challenge begins on Friday when Fayetteville takes the field at noon in a second-round game at Mayo-Thompson Stadium in Fort Smith.