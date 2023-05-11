PREP TRACK: Russellville’s Hardman, Nettleton’s Douglas set Meet of Champs records; Ozark’s Woolsey pulls off sprint hat trick

RUSSELLVILLE -- River Hardman said he's had his sights set on the overall state record in the boys 800 meters since the track season started this spring.

The Russellville junior then hit his target Wednesday night with an effort that was almost too close to call during the Meet of Champs at Cyclone Stadium.

With Marion's Julian Carter II right behind him, Hardman crossed the finish line in 1 minute, 51.52 seconds to set the meet record and the overall state mark, as well. The previous Meet of Champs record was 1:52.44 set by Crossett's Robert Bradley in 1985, while Bradley also had the state overall mark with 1:51.94 in the same year.

"It's truly amazing," Hardman said. "I know it sounds cliche, but it's truly been a dream of mine since seventh grade. I've always looked at the school record and the state record and thought 'Man, that's crazy.'

"So all season, especially about two months ago, I realized it was within striking distance of me. Ever since then, I've put everything into the 800. I can't explain how good it feels to do it, especially on my home track, where I've put all the training."

Hardman ran a 1:52.6 in the 800 during last week's Class 5A state meet at Lake Hamilton, but that was after he had run in the 4x800 relay and the 1,600. This time, he was fresh, and he accomplished his first goal by finishing the first 400 in 55 seconds.

It also helped that Carter was hot on his feels for the second lap and allowed Hardman to continue a strong push all the way to the finish line. Carter also eclipsed both marks, but finished just .01 second behind Hardman.

"All the props to him," Hardman said of Carter. "I seriously couldn't have done it without him. I felt my legs as they started to burn. I started to slow down, but I felt him come right up on my shoulder. So I just kept on pushing.

Meanwhile, Donna Douglas, was determined to make improvements in the discus after a 12th-place finish during last year's Meet of Champs. The Nettleton junior did improve greatly -- enough to set a meet record and barely miss the state overall record.

Douglas' first throw went 147 feet, 11 inches, surpassing the previous Meet of Champs mark of 140-8 set by Ryann Goodsell of Springdale Har-Ber in 2015, and she credited a change in her technique for her improvements. She finished just 2 feet away from the state overall record of 149-11 set by Shannon Emory of Jacksonville in 1985.

"Last year, I was basically doing the discus off strength," Douglas said. "This year, I'm doing it off technique and strength. I changed the way I spinned. I was doing a half-turn, but this year I started full turns. I could feel the difference in our first meet, which was at Pocahontas.

"It felt out good. It was rainy, but we had to get through the meet. My first throw came before the rain, then the other throws came after the rain."

Douglas, however, wasn't finished putting herself in the record book. Just days after she set the Class 5A state meet and state overall records in the shot put with a throw of 45-3, Douglas set the Meet of Champs record again on her first attempt when she threw 44-1.5, edging the previous mark of 44-0.5 set in 1997 by Rogers' Heather Lakey.

"My shoes were kind of slippery," Douglas said. "I was walking in the mud, going back and fourth from the car to the rinks. My feet were slippery, but I still did my best."

Ozark senior Anna Woolsey didn't set any records, but she was the only athlete to come away with three first-place finishes in the meet. The Ouachita Baptist signee needed a photo finish to take the 100 from Sheridan's Skylar Sterritt as both runners finished in 12.39 seconds.

Woolsey had her sights set on the state 400 mark and just fell short with her winning time of 56.62 seconds. She then completed the sprint hat trick with her win in the 200, finishing in 25.22 seconds.

"The rain definitely messed me up in the 100 because it started pouring down," Woolsey said. "That was a little interesting, but I pulled off somehow. I was drenched.

"Maybe if the weather was nicer, I could have taken the 400 mark but I'll take the win. I'm glad that I was able to win all three in my senior. I wasn't expecting it, so I'm excited. After the 400, I was dead, but I had a shot of energy just before the 200."