President of Philander Smith College to step down, board's interim chair says

Philander Smith College officials will part ways with their president of more than eight years, the interim chair of the school’s board of trustees said in an email to alumni Thursday evening.

President Roderick Smothers, who has led the college since January 2015, agreed with the board that "it is time to transition and move the college forward under new leadership,” Terry Esper said in the email.

Esper did not outline the specifics of Smothers’ departure, or when he would officially step down.

Board members plan to give updates on the search for new leadership in the months ahead, Esper said in the email.

Esper said that progress sometimes means “making the changes necessary to advance the institution’s mission and values.”

Speaking directly to Philander Smith alumni in the email, Esper wrote, “On behalf of the entire Board of Trustees, I want you to know that we remain committed to our mission to graduate academically accomplished students who are grounded as advocates for social justice and determined to change the world for the better.”

Philander Smith College was chartered in 1883. Smothers was its 14th president, a message from him on the school’s website stated.