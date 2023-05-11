Proposed referendum to repeal Arkansas LEARNS Act rejected again

The Arkansas attorney general’s office again rejected ballot language for a proposed referendum to repeal the LEARNS Act in an opinion released Thursday.

It’s the second time the attorney general’s office has rebuffed an effort to get a referendum to repeal Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ expansive education package.

Attorney General Tim Griffin said the referendum’s ballot title “is insufficient and must be redesigned.” The comment was made in a letter to Steve Grappe, the executive director of Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students, the group behind the repeal effort.

The ballot title must summarize the law that is being referred to voters. In his letter, Griffin said the group failed to sufficiently and properly summarize the LEARNS Act.

Additionally, Griffin said the font size for the petition was too small, and would be hard for voters to read.

“There is no point in carefully summarizing the LEARNS Act if citizens cannot read the summary,” Griffin wrote.

Under state law, before citizens can begin to collect signatures to get a question on the ballot they need to submit their proposed language for the referendum to the attorney general’s office for review. The attorney general then has 10 business days to review the proposed ballot title and popular name and to sign off on it, reject it or rewrite it.

“Instead of waiting 10 business days each time to give us an opinion, we could be working together,” said Veronica McClane, chair of Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students.



