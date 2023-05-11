Razorbacks set to defend tournament crown

FAYETTEVILLE -- Courtney Deifel and her University of Arkansas softball team are set to begin their quest for a second consecutive SEC Tournament title.

Last season, Arkansas defeated Missouri 4-0 in the championship game in Gainesville, Fla. This year, the Razorbacks will be seeking to hoist a trophy inside their comfy home confines of Bogle Park.

Fourth-seeded Arkansas (38-16) is scheduled to play in the quarterfinals today at 7 p.m. against Alabama. The Crimson Tide (39-17) defeated Missouri 7-2 on Wednesday night.

"Our fans will show up for us just as they have all year," Deifel said. "So it will be really fun. It's such an awesome atmosphere and I would expect them to absolutely show up."

Regardless of who the opponent is, the eighth-year Razorbacks coach said her team knows it must put together a good performance.

"No matter who you get in this conference, or this time of year, you know they're going to be tough," Deifel said. "They're going to be motivated. And so I don't have a preference -- no matter who we get in the other dugout, it's going to be very tough. And we know that we're going to have to bring our best game."

The Razorbacks dropped two of three games in their final regular-season series last weekend on the road at Missouri. Both losses came in walk-off fashion.

Arkansas traveled to Tuscaloosa, Ala., for a series March 18-20, and defeated the Crimson Tide on consecutive days after losing the opener. It was the Razorbacks' first-ever series victory at Rhoads Stadium.

"They're both playing very well right now," Deifel said. "And this time of year, everyone takes the field wanting to prove something and wanting to secure what they've worked so hard for over the course of the year."

What's most important to her team's success, Deifel said, is not focusing on anything aside from what it can control.

"I think that if you've watched us closely, when we're firing, we can beat anybody," she said. "When we get too worried about anything that's outside of where our feet are, we start to get out of ourselves. And that's been the constant conversation as we move through the post-season...just competing in the moment that we're in."

Five different Arkansas pitchers have thrown meaningful innings this season, headlined by ace and reigning SEC pitcher of the year Chenise Delce. Freshman left-hander Hannah Camenzind has won three freshman of the week honors since April 4.

Experience and depth throughout the pitching staff is something that gives Deifel confidence in postseason formats.

"I feel like we're in a good spot," Deifel said. I think we've seen [Camenzind] step up of late, We've seen Robyn [Herron] step up, Nikki [McGaffin] is throwing some big outs for us. Callie [Turner] is ready to go."

"So I think they're all ready to go and feeling really good."

Through the tournament's early stages, it has brought Deifel joy seeing Arkansas earn kudos for the way it is hosting the conference's marquee event.

"It's really fun to walk in and hear all the people from all the ESPNs and the people that don't work here on a daily basis," she said. "To walk in and them just like rave about our crew here, from our event staff to [head groundskeeper] Austin [Freeman], to everybody.

"They just talk about how great everyone's been. And I'm like, 'Yeah, duh. They're great.'... Our staff and everybody involved in Razorback softball behind the scenes has won them over. So it's been really fun."



