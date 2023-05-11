Salinas swings hot stick for potent Rogers offense

ROGERS — The sight of Gael Salinas making his way to home plate with some of his teammates on the base-paths has become a dream come true for Rogers’ baseball team and a recurring nightmare for opposing pitchers this spring.

The end result has gone the Mounties’ way on a number of occasions, and it’s one of the reasons why Rogers won the 6A-West Conference championship and takes the league’s top seed into the Class 6A state baseball tournament, which begins today at Cabot.

Salinas has fulfilled his duties as the Mounties’ cleanup hitter while leaving opponents’ ERAs in shambles. He enters postseason play with a .447 batting average and 48 RBI — just six short of the school record set by Patrick Woodruff in 1998 — and did so in just 28 games.

“I just feel more comfortable with runners on base,” Salinas said. “I can get an out in just about any situation and still drive in a run. So when I go up to the plate, I just think about putting the ball in play, hitting it hard and just making sure that run comes across from third base.”

Salinas, who has already signed with Frontier Community College in Fairfield, Ill., has wielded a hot bat from the moment the season started, having going 7 for 10 with 8 RBI in Rogers’ three-game series against 6A-West Conference rival Bentonville. He had experienced a similar start last season, but his batting averaged tumbled to a .214 clip during conference competition.

That was never the case this spring as Salinas never let his batting average get below a .425 mark, and he actually has driven in more runs this season than he has hits (38). He has driven in five runs in a game twice and had four RBI in a game on four other occasions.

“We were talking as a coaching staff about it, and the consistency has been the most unbelievable thing for us,” Rogers Coach Matt Mel-son said. “I’ve never seen a kid be so consistent through a high school baseball season. It seems like he has the knack for getting the big hit. I don’t think I’ve seen a better all-around player in our league.

“We’ve scored more two-out runs than we ever have, and that’s largely in part of the production we’re getting in that four hole. Gael’s just been a kid we’ve been able to count on all season long. It seems he hits well early in counts, deep in counts, and he’s able to control his emotions. He doesn’t get too high or too low, and it’s something he struggled with in the past.”

What makes Salinas’ feats even more impressive is the fact that it almost didn’t have a chance to take place. Salinas, who played safety on Rogers’ football team last fall, suffered a broken elbow in the Mounties’ game at Bentonville West.

He had surgery two days later, in which a metal rod was placed in his arm, and his arm had to be in a sling for 4-5 months. He couldn’t resume any throwing until early February, about 3 weeks before the baseball season took place.

“I was blocking, then me and a kid Bentonville West fell on my elbow,” Salinas said. “I hit the ground, and it just popped out of socket.

“It was then it hit me that it’s my senior year and knowing my arm was broken. I just thank God for giving me the opportunity to play, and I make sure to count every moment as my last. So I go out and play every game like it’s my last, and that’s what brings out the passion. Every at-bat, I pretend that it’s going to be my last.”

That approach has paid dividends in every way. His 38 hits includes 9 doubles, 2 triples and 3 home runs, and one of those home runs came during a Senior Night game against Fort Smith Southside with his family in attendance.

He’s also been sharp defensively at third base, helping the Mounties turn a number of double plays. While Mel-son has careful when using him as a pitcher, Salinas has made eight appearances — all in relief — and has a win and a 0.46 ERA through 15.1 innings of work.

“We feel like, if we have to go to him here at the end of the season, we can,” Melson said. “He’s looked good and closed out a game against a good Valley View team the other day. We’ve been a little more cautious with his arm. We knew it would be later in the season before he would be able to produce for us.

“We now feel confident going to him on the mound. He’s been really great at third base, and he’s been really consistent. If you get a high school kid that’s consistent in anything, that’s a real positive. He’s just reaping the benefits of his hard work.”