SEARK to mint jewelry techs

Jewelry technicians are in high demand in Arkansas, and Southeast Arkansas College has introduced a program that will prepare future workers for the field.

The college's board of trustees approved a jewelry technology program during a regular meeting Wednesday. It is one of two new academic programs for the college, along with medical assistance technology.

Students who go into jewelry tech can receive a 39-credit hour technical certificate in general technology and, with an additional 22 credit hours, an associate of applied science degree in general technology.

College President Steven Bloomberg informed board members that the program will help fill a need for bench jewelers locally. Several such positions are available in Arkansas, with one at Sissy's Log Cabin in Pine Bluff that offers starting pay of $69,000, according to the meeting agenda. It is believed that SEARK will be the first institution in Arkansas to offer such a program.

Christo Kiffer, a designer and master goldsmith at Sissy's, has designed the curriculum for SEARK and said he's excited the program will begin in Pine Bluff.

"It's hard to find jewelers locally," Kiffer told the board, adding some jewelers are hired from outside the U.S. to fill positions. "This country needs more technicians to fill the gap. We can keep our workforce here in the U.S."

The program, Kiffer said, is all hands-on. Following 15 credit hours of core courses related to preparing for the workforce, students can earn 24 credit hours in their technical specialty major to receive the certificate, an additional 15 credits in a technical specialty minor related to business and accounting, four credits in elementary Spanish and three in a behavioral social science elective to complete the associate's degree.

Bloomberg announced Sissy's CEO Bill Jones agreed to fund the instructor's salary.

"It's a great opportunity not only for large retailers but small retailers as well," Kiffer said. "I have no doubt we'll have a large waiting list if we launch this program."

Both the jewelry tech and medical assistance tech programs are scheduled to begin during the fall semester. The certificate of proficiency for administrative medical assistant requires 19 credit hours, and the technical certificate for clinical medical assistant requires 30 credits.

The college board also approved a budget of $11,764,769 for the 2023-2024 school year, an increase from $10,614,791 this year.

Among the changes, college officials are expecting an increase in revenue from tuition thanks to a $10-per-credit hour increase to $110, which is forecast to net $2,575,100 based on 23,410 student semester credit hours (19,000 this school year); a $15-per-credit hour increase to $20 in student activity fees, which would net $418,700 (almost five times the total this school year); and increase in total salaries to $5,775,656, based on a 3% cost-of-living raise.

The board also adjusted Bloomberg's contract from furnishing him with a vehicle maintained and insured by the college to offering him a $700-per-month allowance toward a vehicle, effective July 1. With the change, Bloomberg will be responsible for providing a vehicle and covering all maintenance, insurance and fuel expenses.

Bloomberg requested the change to offer the 2019 Nissan Altima he drives to the athletic department for recruiting visits and other department-related functions. Bloomberg said it is more economical to use a college vehicle than reimburse for mileage, especially for out-of-state recruiting visits.

The allowance will also change Bloomberg's salary from $183,500 to $191,500.