Sex abuse crimes involving children net 35-year prison sentence for Bentonville man

BENTONVILLE -- A Bentonville man was sentenced to 35 years in prison after admitting to sex crimes involving several children.

Matthew Russell, 35, pleaded guilty Wednesday to three counts of rape, sexual assault and engaging children in sexually explicit conduct for use in visual or print medium. The plea was under an agreement Ben Catterlin, Russell's attorney, reached with Tim McDonald, deputy prosecutor.

Russell was arrested March 8, 2022.

Bentonville police started investigating after receiving a report from a school counselor concerning Russell sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl, according to a probable cause affidavit.

An 18-year-old man reported Russell offered him illegal drugs and sexually abused him, according to the affidavit. He said Russell had raped him several times since 2011, according to the affidavit.

The man reported Russell also abused another person who's now older than 18, according to the affidavit. The older man reported Russell sexually abused him regularly, the affidavit states.

The teen girl was interviewed and said Russell sexually abused her, according to the affidavit.

Police seized Russell's cellphone and found numerous images and videos depicting child sexual abuse, according to the affidavit.

McDonald read a victim impact statement on behalf of one of the victims. He described how the abuse had impacted his life.

"One time when I was in the garage being sexually abused, I told him I was going to start hurting myself," McDonald read on behalf of the victim. "He said as long as I don't kill myself, he doesn't care."

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren asked Russell if he had anything to say before sentencing.

"No, sir," Russell replied.

Russell was sentenced to 35 years in prison for each of the rape counts. The sentences will be served concurrently and Russell will be eligible for parole after serving at least 24 years in prison.

Russell received a 40-year suspended sentence for the engaging charge and a 20-year suspended sentence for the sexual assault.

Russell must register as a sex offender and complete a sex offender treatment program. He also was ordered not to have any contact with the victims nor any unsupervised contact with minors except his biological children.