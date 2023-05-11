Soccer state tournament previews

SOCCER

CLASS 6A

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Fort Smith Southside and Fort Smith Northside

DEFENDING CHAMPION Boys; Conway; Girls: Bentonville West

TITLE FAVORITE Boys: Fayetteville; Girls: Bentonville

OTHER KEY CONTENDERS Boys: Conway, Bentonville; Girls: Fayetteville, Mount St. Mary

SLEEPER Boys: Little Rock Catholic; Girls: Bentonville West

FIRST-ROUND INTRIGUE Boys: Bryant vs. Springdale Har-Ber; Girls: Rogers Heritage vs. Jonesboro

NOTEWORTHY On the girls' side, Bentonville West beat Fayetteville 2-1 in the final while Conway knocked off Fort Smith Northside 3-1 to win the boys' championship. ... The Bryant and Bentonville West girls are playing in the first round more than two months after meeting in a scrimmage in February. The Lady Wolverines won that match 4-3. ... The Conway boys started the season 0-2 but won 17 of their final 18 regular-season matches. ... The only team from Arkansas to beat the Bentonville Lady Tigers was Fayetteville, and that occurred in the season opener on Feb. 28. ... Little Rock Catholic has 12 wins that were shutouts.

CLASS 5A

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Valley View, Paragould, Greene County Tech and Nettleton

DEFENDING CHAMPION Boys: Russellville; Girls: Searcy

TITLE FAVORITE Boys: Russellville; Girls: Searcy

OTHER KEY CONTENDERS Boys: Pulaski Academy, Little Rock Christian; Girls: Pulaski Academy, El Dorado

SLEEPER Boys: Van Buren; Girls: Valley View

FIRST-ROUND INTRIGUE Boys: Hot Springs vs. Vilonia; Girls: Valley View vs. Greenwood

NOTEWORTHY A year ago, Russellville took down Van Buren 4-0 in the boys' title match, and Searcy shut down Siloam Springs 1-0 to capture the girls' crown. ... The only team to defeat the El Dorado Lady Wildcats was Conway, 2-1, in early March. ... The defending boys champions have won their last last 10 matches. The last time Russellville was beaten was during the first week of March when De Queen held on to win 2-1. ... Both of losses that the Searcy Lady Lions suffered came to Class 6A programs Bentonville (3-2) and Bentonville West (3-0). ... Pulaski Academy's boys have held its opponents scoreless in 13 of its victories.

CLASS 4A

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Bauxite, Mills and Joe T. Robinson

DEFENDING CHAMPION Boys: Farmington; Girls: Pulaski Academy

TITLE FAVORITE Boys: De Queen; Girls: Harding Academy

OTHER KEY CONTENDERS Boys: Clarksville, Brookland; Girls: De Queen, Joe T. Robinson

SLEEPER Boys: Joe T. Robinson; Girls: Brookland

FIRST-ROUND INTRIGUE Boys: Warren vs. Dardanelle; Girls: Bauxite vs. Brookland

NOTEWORTHY Pulaski Academy's girls capped an unbeaten season in 2022 when they slipped past Valley View in the state final while Farmington used a late goal to outlast Clarksville 4-3 to earn the boys' championship. ... The state tournament will be held at three different locations: Bauxite High School, Mills High School and Joe T. Robinson High School. ... Fort Smith Northside is the only team from the state to beat the De Queen boys. ... The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats have given up five goals all season and have registered 11 shut-out wins. ... The only team that the Brookland boys didn't beat on its schedule was Mountain Home.

CLASS 3A

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Bergman

DEFENDING CHAMPION Boys: Harding Academy; Girls: Harding Academy

TITLE FAVORITE Boys: Central Arkansas Christian; Girls: Episcopal Collegiate

OTHER KEY CONTENDERS Boys: Green Forest, Haas Hall Bentonville; Girls: Riverview, Central Arkansas Christian

SLEEPER Boys: Crowley's Ridge; Girls: Life Way Christian

FIRST-ROUND INTRIGUE Boys: Maumelle Charter vs. Decatur; Girls: Green Forest vs. Baptist Prep

NOTEWORTHY New champions will emerge on both sides after Harding Academy moved up to Class 4A. The Wildcats beat LISA Academy West 2-0, and the Lady Wildcats outlasted Episcopal Collegiate 3-1 in title matches. ... The Central Arkansas Christian boys lost its first three matches of the year, but the Mustangs haven't been beaten since then. ... Episcopal Collegiate's Lady Wildcats suffered a loss to Mount St. Mary (5-2) on March 6 but have won all of its 13 matches afterwards. ... Crowley's Ridge's boys are on a 13-match winning streak. ... The Danville girls could meet the title favorites in the second round Friday if both win their opening bouts.