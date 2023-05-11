Soccer state tournament previews

SOCCER
CLASS 6A
WHEN Today-Saturday
WHERE Fort Smith Southside and Fort Smith Northside
DEFENDING CHAMPION Boys; Conway; Girls: Bentonville West
TITLE FAVORITE Boys: Fayetteville; Girls: Bentonville
OTHER KEY CONTENDERS Boys: Conway, Bentonville; Girls: Fayetteville, Mount St. Mary
SLEEPER Boys: Little Rock Catholic; Girls: Bentonville West
FIRST-ROUND INTRIGUE Boys: Bryant vs. Springdale Har-Ber; Girls: Rogers Heritage vs. Jonesboro
NOTEWORTHY On the girls' side, Bentonville West beat Fayetteville 2-1 in the final while Conway knocked off Fort Smith Northside 3-1 to win the boys' championship. ... The Bryant and Bentonville West girls are playing in the first round more than two months after meeting in a scrimmage in February. The Lady Wolverines won that match 4-3. ... The Conway boys started the season 0-2 but won 17 of their final 18 regular-season matches. ... The only team from Arkansas to beat the Bentonville Lady Tigers was Fayetteville, and that occurred in the season opener on Feb. 28. ... Little Rock Catholic has 12 wins that were shutouts.
CLASS 5A
WHEN Today-Saturday
WHERE Valley View, Paragould, Greene County Tech and Nettleton
DEFENDING CHAMPION Boys: Russellville; Girls: Searcy
TITLE FAVORITE Boys: Russellville; Girls: Searcy
OTHER KEY CONTENDERS Boys: Pulaski Academy, Little Rock Christian; Girls: Pulaski Academy, El Dorado
SLEEPER Boys: Van Buren; Girls: Valley View
FIRST-ROUND INTRIGUE Boys: Hot Springs vs. Vilonia; Girls: Valley View vs. Greenwood
NOTEWORTHY A year ago, Russellville took down Van Buren 4-0 in the boys' title match, and Searcy shut down Siloam Springs 1-0 to capture the girls' crown. ... The only team to defeat the El Dorado Lady Wildcats was Conway, 2-1, in early March. ... The defending boys champions have won their last last 10 matches. The last time Russellville was beaten was during the first week of March when De Queen held on to win 2-1. ... Both of losses that the Searcy Lady Lions suffered came to Class 6A programs Bentonville (3-2) and Bentonville West (3-0). ... Pulaski Academy's boys have held its opponents scoreless in 13 of its victories.
CLASS 4A
WHEN Today-Saturday
WHERE Bauxite, Mills and Joe T. Robinson
DEFENDING CHAMPION Boys: Farmington; Girls: Pulaski Academy
TITLE FAVORITE Boys: De Queen; Girls: Harding Academy
OTHER KEY CONTENDERS Boys: Clarksville, Brookland; Girls: De Queen, Joe T. Robinson
SLEEPER Boys: Joe T. Robinson; Girls: Brookland
FIRST-ROUND INTRIGUE Boys: Warren vs. Dardanelle; Girls: Bauxite vs. Brookland
NOTEWORTHY Pulaski Academy's girls capped an unbeaten season in 2022 when they slipped past Valley View in the state final while Farmington used a late goal to outlast Clarksville 4-3 to earn the boys' championship. ... The state tournament will be held at three different locations: Bauxite High School, Mills High School and Joe T. Robinson High School. ... Fort Smith Northside is the only team from the state to beat the De Queen boys. ... The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats have given up five goals all season and have registered 11 shut-out wins. ... The only team that the Brookland boys didn't beat on its schedule was Mountain Home.
CLASS 3A
WHEN Today-Saturday
WHERE Bergman
DEFENDING CHAMPION Boys: Harding Academy; Girls: Harding Academy
TITLE FAVORITE Boys: Central Arkansas Christian; Girls: Episcopal Collegiate
OTHER KEY CONTENDERS Boys: Green Forest, Haas Hall Bentonville; Girls: Riverview, Central Arkansas Christian
SLEEPER Boys: Crowley's Ridge; Girls: Life Way Christian
FIRST-ROUND INTRIGUE Boys: Maumelle Charter vs. Decatur; Girls: Green Forest vs. Baptist Prep
NOTEWORTHY New champions will emerge on both sides after Harding Academy moved up to Class 4A. The Wildcats beat LISA Academy West 2-0, and the Lady Wildcats outlasted Episcopal Collegiate 3-1 in title matches. ... The Central Arkansas Christian boys lost its first three matches of the year, but the Mustangs haven't been beaten since then. ... Episcopal Collegiate's Lady Wildcats suffered a loss to Mount St. Mary (5-2) on March 6 but have won all of its 13 matches afterwards. ... Crowley's Ridge's boys are on a 13-match winning streak. ... The Danville girls could meet the title favorites in the second round Friday if both win their opening bouts.