Special Conway crime unit returns to city

A Conway police unit tasked with addressing hot spots for crime was reactivated this week after being disbanded more than two years ago.

Lacey Kanipe, a spokesperson for the department, said Wednesday that the crime suppression unit consists of four officers who will work to address trends in crime and build relationships with the community when not assigned a specific duty.

The team will "have a direct relationship with our Criminal Investigations Division" and be supervised by an investigative sergeant until another supervisor is promoted, a Facebook post from the department said on May 3.

Kanipe said the unit will get information from the criminal investigations division that will be used to determine which areas are crime hot spots. The police presence in those areas will be increased.

She said the team will focus on helping with issues ranging from recurring break-ins to violent crimes.

"Their main goal, obviously, is to keep the community safe," she said. "And, by focusing on those current crime trends in those areas, they will hopefully be able to help the citizens feel a bit more secure and reduce future crime-related activities."

The team will be uniformed officers who will patrol in marked units or on bikes, the post said.

"When they don't have specific duties assigned, they will spend a lot of time on the walking and biking trails in Conway, connecting with citizens and having a better understanding of the areas they might need to patrol," Kanipe said.

She said building connections with the people the department serves is important.

"When you can put a face to the name and recognize officers within the community, I think that creates a level of trust with your department," Kanipe said, "You know that we're out patrolling and out doing our jobs."

She said seeing officers in the community could provide a level of comfort for some or be a first impression for those who have never had the chance to speak with an officer.

"Anytime we can have a positive interaction with the community, it means a lot to our department and a lot to our officers," Kanipe said, "Getting to know our citizens is important."

The four officers on the team are Vanessa Pieper, Jessica Geracci, Joshua Kear and Logan Leija. Kanipe said, collectively, the team has over 15 years of experience with the police department.

The officers transitioned to their positions on the team on Monday, according to the Facebook post.

Kanipe said the officers were selected because of their initiative and interest in the role. All of the officers are new to the unit, but not the police department. "They're all good officers and are really interested," Kanipe said.

Pieper, who has been with the department for over four years, said, "I am most excited for the opportunity to work alongside other specialty divisions to help stop or deter specific crimes and criminal activities that are affecting the people of Conway."

"My goal is to hopefully make a difference for those who have been, or are being victimized by senseless crimes, and being able to focus more of our time and attention directly with those individuals and issues within the city," Pieper said.

She also said she hopes to help reduce the workload of patrol officers.

Geracci, who has also worked for the department for over four years, said, "The most exciting thing is having the staff back up to full capacity so that people who have spent most of their time on patrol can grow in another division.

"Also, we can give the citizens some peace of mind knowing that our department is in good enough shape to bring this unit back," she said.

Pay raises and better recruitment at the department helped it reintroduce this concept, Kanipe said.

"Due to pay raises and our ability to recruit and retain, our department is almost fully staffed," she said. "We only have three open positions right now. That's really good."

Kanipe said the previous crime suppression unit was disbanded in October 2020 due to staffing issues.

"We could not keep the officers in a specialized unit so they went back to patrol or other areas of the department where they are needed," she said.

In the past, having the crime suppression unit led to a reduced workload for the patrol division, Kanipe said.

"We always try to send two officers to every call, and, by having the CSU partner up, this will allow us to have extra patrol units available, and it will establish an extra layer of safety for the officers," Kanipe said.

She said, as of Wednesday, she did not know of any plans to expand the unit.