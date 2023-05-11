Special elections in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley

The following is a list of contested races and issues on Tuesday's special election ballots in Boone, Johnson, Logan and Scott counties. There were no contested races nor ballots in Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Newton and Sebastian counties.
Boone County
Bergman School Board
Position 1
Regina Chism^93 (85%)
Don Mahler^15 (14%)
Harrison School Board
At-large
Kelley McLaughlin^113 (59%)
Michael Bardwell^76 (40%)
Johnson County
Lamar School Board
Zone 3
Amiee Freeman^69 (58%)
Bryan Warren^51 (42%)
Logan County
Scranton School Board
Position 4
Joe Koch^62 (41%)*
Britt Schluterman^57 (37%)*
Josh Terry^34 (22%)
Madison County
Huntsville School Board
Zone 2
Steve Brannan^22 (42%)
Natalie Swofford^31 (58%)
Scott County
Waldron School Board
Position 4
James Almon^22 (25%)
Stanley Cottrell Jr.^67 (75%)
* Runoff election in Logan County on June 6. Early voting starts May 30.