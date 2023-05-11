Special elections in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley

The following is a list of contested races and issues on Tuesday's special election ballots in Boone, Johnson, Logan and Scott counties. There were no contested races nor ballots in Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Newton and Sebastian counties.

Boone County

Bergman School Board

Position 1

Regina Chism^93 (85%)

Don Mahler^15 (14%)

Harrison School Board

At-large

Kelley McLaughlin^113 (59%)

Michael Bardwell^76 (40%)

Johnson County

Lamar School Board

Zone 3

Amiee Freeman^69 (58%)

Bryan Warren^51 (42%)

Logan County

Scranton School Board

Position 4

Joe Koch^62 (41%)*

Britt Schluterman^57 (37%)*

Josh Terry^34 (22%)

Madison County

Huntsville School Board

Zone 2

Steve Brannan^22 (42%)

Natalie Swofford^31 (58%)

Scott County

Waldron School Board

Position 4

James Almon^22 (25%)

Stanley Cottrell Jr.^67 (75%)

* Runoff election in Logan County on June 6. Early voting starts May 30.