State gives Wynne schools waiver for required classroom days due to tornado damage





The Arkansas Board of Education on Thursday gave the Wynne School District a waiver of the 178-day school year because of the March 31 tornado that destroyed Wynne High School and heavily damaged Wynne Intermediate School.

Meanwhile, the district is seeking qualifications from firms to provide professional construction management general contractor services for the construction of up to 156,000 square feet of a new Wynne High School and associated ancillary projects, including an athletic complex and the repair and renovation of Wynne Intermediate School.





The total budget is expected to be, at most, $125 million. The project will be funded with local funds, insurance proceeds, and federal/state funding sources. The projected completion date for all projects is July 1, 2026.



