BOWLING

ASU joins Conference USA

Arkansas State will move to Conference USA from the Southland Conference as a bowling affiliate member, beginning with the 2023-24 season. The Red Wolves have been a part of the Southland Bowling League since its founding in 2015, winning league titles in 2016, 2018 and 2023.

ASU will transition along with the other seven current Southland Bowling members -- Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston State, Stephen F. Austin, Tulane, Valparaiso, Vanderbilt and Youngstown State -- and it'll be joined by Jacksonville State in C-USA, which will have automatic qualifier status for the 2024 NCAA Bowling Championship and beyond.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

FOOTBALL

Fimple to remain at Conway through spring

Conway football head coach Keith Fimple will remain at the school for the rest of spring practice before leaving for his new job as the athletic director for Springdale Public Schools, Conway Athletic Director Clint Ashcraft confirmed Wednesday to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Ashcraft said the school district will post the job opening soon and begin its search for Fimple's replacement.

Fimple has been the Wampus Cats head coach for five seasons. Prior to Conway, Fimple was an assistant coach at El Dorado, Fort Smith Southside and Springdale Har-Ber.

The Alma native will lead the athletic program in one of the state's largest school districts, which features two high schools (Springdale and Springdale Har-Ber) and four junior high schools.

-- Sam Lane

GOLF

HSU women win Central Region tournament

The Henderson State University women's team claimed the Central Region Championship on Wednesday in Larchwood, Iowa.

The Reddies, who won the championship for just the second time in program history, trailed by four shots going into the day but beat host Augustana by eight strokes after shooting a 2-under 286 in the final round.

Gracen Bloun led the way for Henderson State, shooting a 7-under 65 that included eight birdies and one bogey to set a record for the best individual round in program history. She tied for third place individually with an even-par 216 total. Jinna Boonbumroongsuk shot a 1-under 71 Wednesday to finish in second place individually with a 3-under 213 total.

Henderson State earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II National Championship, which will be held May 16-20 in Eureka, Mo. The Reddies finished in nitnh place at last year's tournament.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services