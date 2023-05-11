State treasury’s interest earnings $71.9M last quarter





The state treasury earned $71.9 million in interest earnings last quarter on its $11 billion portfolio, an official in the state treasurer's office reported to the state Board of Finance on Wednesday.

In the same quarter a year ago, the state treasury reported $17.5 million in interest earnings based on what was then a $6 billion investment portfolio.

Rising interest rates coupled with the larger investment portfolio have fueled the state treasury's interest earnings.

Director of Investment Accounting Steven Kilgore said the state treasury earned $43.8 million in interest earnings on its long-term investment portfolio in the quarter that ended March 31.

"There was a month-by-month increase as interest rates were rising," he said.

The treasury's long-term investment portfolio consists of mortgage-backed securities, U.S. treasury, municipal and agency bonds, and U.S. Small Business Administration loans, according to the state treasurer office's written report.

Kilgore said the state treasury earned $28 million in interest earnings on its short-term investment portfolio in the quarter that ended March 31.

The treasury's short-term investment portfolio includes commercial paper, certificates of deposit and demand and money market accounts, according to a written report from the state treasurer's office.

The state treasury's interest earnings in the quarter that ended March 31 totaled $71.9 million, compared with interest earnings of $59.2 million in the quarter that ended Dec. 31, Kilgore said.

"Rising rates have boosted the portfolio yield as older bonds mature and the funds are reinvested," he said.

Senior Investment Manager Steve Pulley said the state treasury's investment return last quarter was 3.02%, which exceeded the board's target range of 2.8% to 2.9%.

The state Board of Finance voted to increase its target range range of 3% to 3.1% for the state treasury's investment portfolio for the quarter that started April 1.

The state treasurer office's written report said the state treasury's interest income "is on a pace to exceed prior years by a large margin.

"The overall value of the portfolio has grown, due to inflows versus outflows, and earnings," the report said.

In August 2022, then-state Treasurer Dennis Milligan reported the state treasury earned $69.9 million in interest earnings on its investment portfolio in fiscal 2022 with the help of rising interest rates. The state treasury's interest earnings in fiscal 2022 nearly doubled from $35.4 million in fiscal year 2021.

The state treasury's interest earnings peaked at $116.9 million in fiscal 2019 that ended June 30, 2019, before dropping to $80.7 million in fiscal 2020 and to $35.4 million in fiscal 2021 amid declining interestrates.

STATE TREASURER

In a video show to the state Board of Finance on which he serves, Treasurer Mark Lowery said he appreciates the board's role in overseeing the state treasury.

"I appreciate the opportunity to be able to make this video in lieu of not being able to attend as I recover and continue my rehab in Maryland with my daughter and my granddaughters," the Republican from Maumelle said.

He said he also appreciates the people who have checked in with him.

Lowery said he wants to thank his staff "for the amazing job that they have done in keeping the office running tight and also assuring that the returns on investment of this state are at their best," and his office's Chief of Staff Will Cheatman "for his diligence in keeping me updated on everything that is going on."

He said he wants to thank the board members for being in attendance at Wednesday's meeting, and that there are a number of actions the board will take that are extremely important, and "I appreciate that you are doing this in my absence."

Last month, Lowery spokeswoman Heather McKim said Lowery suffered a stroke in mid-March.

"Following his release from the rehabilitation facility on Thursday, April 6, 2023, Treasurer Lowery's daughter, Erin Lowery, decided it would be best for her dad's continued recovery for him to be with her in Maryland where he would constantly be surrounded by family, especially his grandchildren, while continuing to seek professional treatment and rehabilitation services there," McKim said last month in a written statement.

The state treasurer oversees the state treasury's investment portfolio and serves on the board of trustees for the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System, the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, and the Arkansas State Highway Employees' Retirement System.

Lowery was sworn in as treasurer Jan. 10. He served in the state House of Representatives from 2013 until this year. Before serving in the Arkansas House, Lowery had been a newspaper editor, and taught communications at the University of Central Arkansas and Henderson State University, according to the treasurer's website.

Lowery also served as chief of staff for Lt. Gov. Mike Huckabee in the mid-1990s and was the lobbyist and executive director of the Arkansas chapter of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors from 2003 to 2011.



