Stephenson building Wildcats into contenders

Episcopal Collegiate Coach Eddie Stephenson had a pretty good handle on what kind of team he'd have this season, but he was also keen enough to know that any kind of success they'd enjoy would hinge on what they'd be able to do on the mound.

The way the Wildcats have dominated over the past seven weeks is a fair indication that their pitching staff has done plenty.

"It's mostly been on in the circle, it really has," Stephenson said. "Our pitching has been so, so good. I've been kind of comparing some numbers, and the crazy thing is that we're almost at the exact same number of innings as we were at this point last year. We're probably at about six innings more actually.

"But the difference is that we have less than half of the number of walks that we did. Our strikeout-to-walk ratio is something like four to one. That's going to win you a lot of games."

That's precisely what Episcopal Collegiate (16-7) has done as it gets set to begain a championship quest today at Greenland High School. The Wildcats will take on Lavaca (11-11) at 3 p.m. in the opening round of the Class 2A state baseball tournament. A victory over the Golden Arrows would not only give Episcopal Collegiate its first playoff win in nine years, but it would also prolong what's been a historical run for the program.

Stephenson spent 20 years total in two separate stints at Baptist Prep before taking over the Wildcats last season. In his debut in 2022, he led the team to the state tournament for the first time since 2013. And now in Year 2, he's taken them to even bigger heights by guiding the team to conference and regional championships for the first time ever.

But the long-time baseball coach will be the first to tell anyone that it's been a collective effort for Wildcats in 2023.

"Our pitching has been really good, but we've had stretches where we've hit the ball well, too," Stephenson explained. "Now we didn't hit as well as we'd liked last weekend during the regional tournament, but we've been solid at the plate. We're getting timely hits, and the guys have pretty much been dialed in on doing their jobs and playing together as a team."

However, it's the arm work Episcopal Collegiate has been putting in that's stood out.

The Wildcats' overall team earned run average is around 2.2 according to Stephenson, with the sibling duo of Drew and Hunter Grumbles each giving up a little over one run each per game. In addition, Cole Scifres, Andrew Johnston and Ramsey Jennings have had big moments as well and solidified a formidable quintet of hurlers.

That overpowering pitching effort was on full display during last week's 2A-Central Regional Tournament at Magnet Cove. In the three games it played, Episcopal Collegiate didn't give up any runs, allowed 7 total hits, walked 4 batters and recorded 30 strikeouts. In fact, Scifres and Johnston combined to no-hit Quitman in the first round.

Yet, for as good as the teams' pitching has been, Stephenson wasn't always sure that group would turn out the way they have. Episcopal Collegiate actually lost six of its first seven games. It wasn't until Drew Gumbles, the Wildcats' 5-11 senior ace, came in after putting together a solid basketball season that things really started to shape up.

"We've got a legit difference maker in Drew," Stephenson said. "He's been up as high as 91 [miles per hour] on the mound, but most of the year he's been sitting from 86-88. And he's throwing strikes. He's not the kind of guy where you go 'hey, he's throwing hard but he's wild'. Nope, that's not him.

"He's been the real deal for us. But to be honest, I knew we'd have Drew and Hunter on the mound. ... I didn't know we were going to have three, four and five there for us. I didn't know we'd have that depth."

That depth may be essential against the Wildcats' first-round foe. Lavaca has lost three of its past four games, but it piled up the runs to get the one it needed to clinch a spot in the postseason when it beat Yellville-Summit 25-3 in their first regional game. The Golden Arrows have scored 10 runs or more seven times, but they also have a standout pitcher in Bryson Wibbing, a 6-1 freshman righthander who Stephenson expects to see in the circle.

"I know [Wibbing] is their No. 1, throws probably 80-82 and gets that breaking ball over for strikes pretty consistently," Stephenson said. "So for us, we're certainly going to have to earn everything we get. We're not walking into any game thinking we're going roll through it.

"Lavaca may be a No. 4, but we don't expect any kind of a cakewalk. We expect that we're going to go have to play for seven full innings if we're going to come out of that one with a win."