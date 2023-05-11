Super Quiz: Sheriffs: Real & Fictional

1. Tom Hanks is the voice of this sheriff in "Toy Story."

2. This sheriff is the main antagonist in the legend of Robin Hood.

3. He is erroneously regarded as the central figure in the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral.

4. He is best known for killing Billy the Kid.

5. This anthropomorphic horse sheriff has a deputy called Baba Looey.

6. Gene Hackman was Sheriff "Little" Bill Daggett in this 1992 film.

7. Jack McCall shot this man while he was playing poker in Deadwood.

8. Cleavon Little portrayed Sheriff Bart in this 1974 Western comedy.

ANSWERS

1. Woody (Sheriff Woody Pride)

2. Sheriff of Nottingham

3. Wyatt Earp

4. Pat Garrett

5. Quick Draw McGraw

6. "Unforgiven."

7. Wild Bill Hickok

8. "Blazing Saddles"