This date in baseball

1904 Cy Young's 23-inning no-hit string ended. The streak included two innings on April 25, six on April 30, a perfect game against the Philadelphia A's on May 5, and six innings today.

1919 Walter Johnson of the Washington Senators pitched 12 scoreless innings in a duel with Jack Quinn of the New York Yankees at the Polo Grounds. The Big Train allowed only two hits and retired 28 batters in a row. Future football star George Halas, batting leadoff for the Yankees, went 0 for 5, striking out twice.

1919 Hod Eller of the Cincinnati Reds pitched a no-hitter to beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-0. Eller struck out eight and walked three.

1955 Ernie Banks' grand slam -- the first of five on the year -- led the Chicago Cubs to a 10-8 victory that snapped the Brooklyn Dodgers' 11-game winning streak.

1963 Sandy Koufax pitched the second of four career no-hitters to help Los Angeles beat San Francisco 8-0.

1971 Cleveland pitcher Steve Dunning became the last American League pitcher to hit a grand slam before the inception of the designated hitter rule in 1973. Dunning's homer off Diego Segui of the Oakland A's gave the Indians a 5-0 lead, but Phil Hennigan got the victory as the Indians won 7-5.

1980 Pete Rose, 39, steals second base, third, and home in one inning for the Phillies. The last National League player to pull this feat had been Jackie Robinson in 1954.

1996 Al Leiter pitched the first no-hitter in Florida's brief history as the Marlins beat the Colorado Rockies 11-0.

1998 Kerry Wood of the Chicago Cubs set the major league record for strikeouts in consecutive games (33) by fanning 13 Arizona Diamondbacks in a 4-2 victory. The record for strikeouts in two starts had been 32, set by Luis Tiant in 1968 and matched by Nolan Ryan (1974), Dwight Gooden (1984) and Randy Johnson (1997).

2000 The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 14-8 in the longest nine-inning game in National League history -- 4 hours, 22 minutes. The teams tied the major league record set by Baltimore and the Yankees on Sept. 5, 1997.

2003 Rafael Palmeiro of Texas became the 19th player to join the 500-homer club. In a 17-10 vicory, Palmeiro hit a full-count fastball into the right field stands off Cleveland right-hander David Elder.

2016 Max Scherzer ties the major league record by striking out 20 batters in a nine-inning game against his former team as the Nationals defeat the Tigers 3-2.

2022 Christian Yelich becomes the 5th player to hit for the cycle for the third time when he does so in a 14-11 Brewers loss to the Reds. His previous two cycles had also come against the Reds, within a three-week span in 2018.

