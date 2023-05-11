Toronto dodges a Florida sweep

SUNRISE, Fla. -- There was an unintentional assist from one of the referees. There was a nearly flawless performance from a rookie goalie making his first playoff start. And there was no sense of panic.

Toronto is going home -- for another game, not to start the offseason.

Joseph Woll stopped 24 shots in his first playoff start, Mitch Marner and William Nylander had the goals and the Maple Leafs staved off elimination by beating the Florida Panthers 2-1 in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series Wednesday night.

"It was a pretty awesome game to get put into," Woll said.

Another pretty awesome chance awaits Friday, when Game 5 will be on Toronto's ice.

Sam Reinhart scored for Florida, which got 23 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky. The Panthers still lead the series 3-1, though their franchise-playoff-record six-game winning streak is now over.

"We lost a game today. That happens in the playoffs," Panthers Coach Paul Maurice said. "We're good. We're OK. We get to play the next one. I think we're all good with that. It wasn't so fabulous a win that they're not going to let us play the next one."

Nylander was the beneficiary of an odd bounce for a power-play score in the second period, Marner scored midway through the third and Woll did the rest as he took the place of injured starter Ilya Samsonov.

Woll, who turns 25 on July 12, was bidding to become the youngest Toronto goalie to have a playoff shutout since Felix Potvin -- then 23 -- stopped 42 shots to beat Chicago 3-0 on May 9, 1995.

He was 7:47 away from pulling it off.

Reinhart -- who had the OT winner in Game 3 -- took a quick pass from Matthew Tkachuk and found a way to just get the puck through Woll's leg pads for a power-play score, cutting Toronto's lead to 2-1. The Leafs called their time-out immediately after the goal, just to calm everyone down.

"I thought we were playing a really good period to that point," Leafs Coach Sheldon Keefe said. "It really was to give our guys a breath. ... I didn't have to say much."

Woll didn't have to do the job alone, either. Toronto blocked 21 shots as a team.

"We're just going to keep fighting," Leafs forward John Tavares said.

Toronto went more than five full periods -- 107 minutes and 46 seconds, to be exact, going back to late in the second period of Game 2 -- without a power play until Florida's Eetu Luostarinen got called for high-sticking the Leafs' Michael Bunting early in the second period.

And they cashed in, thanks to the hockey gods who oversee crazy bounces.

Bunting tried dumping the puck around the net from the right-wing boards, only to have it bounce off the knee of referee Jon McIsaac as he tried to get out of the way. It skipped to the front of the net, where Nylander knocked it past Bobrovsky for a 1-0 Toronto lead.





NHL playoff glance

All times Central

SECOND ROUND

(Best-of-7)

Wednesday’s games

Toronto 2, Florida 1

Florida leads series 3-1

Edmonton 4, Vegas 1

Series tied 2-2

Today’s games

New Jersey at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Carolina leads series 3-1

Seattle at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Series tied 2-2





Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll (60) defends Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)



Florida Panthers center Nick Cousins (21) skates with the puck as Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) pursues during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)



Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) scores a goal against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)



Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) is congratulated for his goal during the second period of Game 4 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)



Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) celebrates his goal during the second period of Game 4 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)



Toronto Maple Leafs center Ryan O'Reilly (90) skates with the puck as Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen (27) pursues during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)



Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) and Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner, right, chase the puck during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)



Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) and Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) chase the puck during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

