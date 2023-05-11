Travs turn to Berroa for relief in win

The bullpen gate swung open for the top of the seventh inning Wednesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock and the most eagle-eyed of Arkansas Travelers fans would be forgiven if they did a double take.

Yes, that was Prelander Berroa trotting across the warning track and toward the mound.

The 23-year-old righty hadn't made a relief appearance since rookie ball in 2019, but the Seattle Mariners had expected that they would transition the hard-throwing Berroa to the bullpen by late May.

Evidently, the move was coming sooner.

Berroa tossed a scoreless inning in the Travs' 6-3 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, helping his team to a third straight victory. Although Berroa struck out one and didn't allow a hit while facing four batters, he walked one and needed 19 pitches to get through the frame -- something the Mariners hope their No. 14 prospect won't do if he's able to contribute at the major-league level later this season.

"[The move is] just putting him in a spot that he has a chance to be really successful," Travs Manager Mike Freeman said of Berroa. "It's his first time in that role and he had a lot of life on his fastball, threw some sliders for strikes. It was great just to get him coming out of the bullpen, a lot of new experiences for him tonight."

The Travs took control of the game early, answering Luca Tresh's first-inning RBI double for the Naturals with Robert Perez's RBI infield single in the home half to tie things at 1-1.

The hosts then added three more runs in the second, with the first four men reaching base safely and getting RBI knocks from Jonatan Clase, Spencer Packard and Isiah Gilliam.

Clase's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth made it 5-1 Travs, and from there, Arkansas was able to let its bullpen close out a solid start from Kyle Tyler -- the Travs starter allowed just two hits and one earned run in five innings, earning his first victory of the season.

Berroa was one of three relievers who threw a scoreless inning Wednesday night.

"We don't want him to do anything different than he has been doing," Freeman said. "Whether [Berroa] is in the bullpen this week or we move him back to the starting rotation next week."

The Travs' pitching staff knows that there are opportunities available to make the jump from North Little Rock right to Seattle. The Mariners have already called up a pair of Travs this season -- Bryce Miller as a starter and Juan Then as a reliever.

And with pitching injuries up this season across baseball -- the Mariners are no exception, with starter Robbie Ray and reliever Penn Murfee currently on the injured list -- it's not at all crazy to think another Trav could soon get their call to the show.

"That's the message we kind of gave these at the beginning of the year," Freeman said of his pitchers' futures. "You're a call away, and the Mariners truly mean that. To have the evidence with Bryce and Juan going up there and being successful, it just reinforces that to them."