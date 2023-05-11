U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith announces $1 million commitment from charitable foundation

FORT SMITH -- The U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation announced Wednesday it received a $1 million commitment from the Willard and Pat Walker Charitable Foundation to help finish capital fundraising for the soon-to-open museum.

The museum's education hub, serving all 94 federal judicial districts, will be named the Willard and Pat Walker National Learning Center in honor of the contribution, according to a Wednesday news release. The museum announced last month it would open July 1.

Susan Neyman, the museum's chief development officer and foundation president, said in the news release the Walker family's support will guarantee the museum's continued focus on education after it opens.

"While the USMM has already implemented and delivered educational programming related to marshal history, civic literacy and STEM to more than 28,000 students in over 500 classrooms across the country, our reach will be even greater as a result of this gift," Neyman said.

The Fayetteville-based Walker foundation provides grants to nonprofit organizations in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas to support charitable, religious, scientific, literary or educational endeavors, according to its website.

Ben Johnson, museum president and CEO, said April 25 the Marshals Museum Foundation had about $2.5 million left to raise to complete its approximately $50 million capital campaign at that point. The money will cover certain outstanding balances on exhibit installations that will come through later this year, as well as furniture, fixtures and equipment. It will also help cover operating expenses when the museum opens.

Fort Smith voters rejected a proposal in March 2019 to levy a nine-month, 1% sales tax to pay for the museum's completion. Construction of the main museum building, which consists of about 53,000 square feet at 789 Riverfront Drive along the Arkansas River, was completed in January 2020.

The museum will have five galleries to educate guests about the role the marshals have played in upholding the rule of law, Wednesday's release states. They are: to be a marshal, the campfire, frontier marshals, a changing nation and modern marshals.

The museum's National Learning Center is designed as a learning and teaching hub for on-site and online educational experiences, according to the news release. The center's educational programming and resources will enhance continued efforts to reach all ages both locally and nationally. This includes teachers, families and adult learners who want to pursue the stories the museum presents at a deeper level.