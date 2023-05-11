U.S. posts $176B surplus in April

The federal government posted a $176 billion surplus in April thanks to tax filing season receipts, but revenue fell sharply from a year ago.

The surplus in April was $132 billion lower than the surplus in April 2022, which could be attributed to still-extensive covid-19 spending.

"I did notice income tax receipts and all revenues were down quite a bit from the same time last year, whether you're looking at the month or the fiscal date," said Michael Pakko, chief economist and state economic forecaster at the Arkansas Economic Development Institute.

"We're seeing a little bit of a slowdown in terms of economic growth, but not enough to account for a decline in income tax receipts year to date," Pakko said.

April was the first federal budget surplus of 2023; there were surpluses in the months of January and April last year; there hasn't been more than one surplus month in a year since 2019.

"January [2022] was kind of an outlier, as April is typically the surplus month," Pakko said.

The year-to-date federal deficit for the first seven months of the year widened compared to the same seven-month period one year ago; the federal deficit was $925 billion the first seven months of the 2023 fiscal year compared to $360 billion in the same period a year ago.

"Spending is trending upwards, so total outlays for the year to date were slightly ahead of the previous year and when we're talking about revenues falling short of last year's total, it's largely because of really strong income gains in the first part of the 2022 fiscal year, which could have still been related to some of the covid payments flowing through the system if we look back at fiscal year [2022] which was really the end of 2021," Pakko said.

"I don't know how often these things change, but the [U.S. Treasury] forecast for the full fiscal year was not changed in any category, so ... really no surprises for the Treasury in this report, at least none that required them to reassess their expectations for the full fiscal year."

Revenues for April totaled $639 billion, the second-highest since last April's record of $864 billion, but still a 26% drop.

"You're going to find that every April is the highest [in revenues] in a typical year except for some of the weird covid distortions that we saw in 2021," Pakko said.

"It's not that you've seen a decline in wage and salary income that would account for lower income tax receipts for the government, but I guess a year ago at this time, the accumulated stock market returns had been pretty positive and that would certainly affect peoples' tax obligations to the extent that they are realizing capital gains."

Federal spending for April fell to $462 billion; this was a decrease of 17% from $691 billion last year when outlays were already declining because of reduced covid spending.

"Some of that could be some of the measures that the Treasury is presently taking to avoid going over the borrowing limit," Pakko said.

"To the extent that they can defer some expenditures ... that might be evidenced in the bottom line on total spending."

Congress is negotiating the federal debt ceiling and the government is expected to default on its debt as soon as June 1 without an agreement.

"That certainly is one of the possible outcomes, is that if the debt ceiling isn't raised, the U.S. could have to skip some payments and if this were on our outstanding debt, that would technically be considered a default and would seriously damage the credit rating of the U.S. and for that matter probably create financial turmoil and panic," Pakko said.

"But generally, I think this is just one of those political shows that goes on around this issue from time to time and Congress and the President will come up with some compromise by the time the 'drop dead' date comes, but that is coming up soon, so I guess it is something to keep an eye on, and financial markets are growing increasingly concerned about the possibility."