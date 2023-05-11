The nation in brief: Vermont shield law covers abortion pill

Vermont shield law covers abortion pill

Vermont's Republican governor signed abortion and gender-affirming shield bills into law Wednesday that include protecting access to a medication widely used in abortions even if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration withdraws its approval of the pill, mifepristone.

The bills protect providers from discipline for providing legally protected reproductive and gender-affirming health care services. Vermont is the first state to protect access to medication abortion in a shield law, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which describes itself as a research and policy organization committed to advancing sexual and reproductive health and rights.

"Today, we reaffirm once again that Vermont stands on the side of privacy, personal autonomy and reproductive liberty, and that providers are free to practice without fear," Republican Gov. Phil Scott said.

In the identical bills passed by the House and Senate, "reproductive health care services" include "medication that was approved by the [FDA] for termination of a pregnancy as of January 1, 2023, regardless of the medication's current FDA approval status."

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court preserved women's access to the drug, rejecting lower-court restrictions while a lawsuit continues.

"Unfortunately, we can't say how these legal protections will actually play out" based on what happens in the courts, said Isabel Guarnieri of the Guttmacher Institute. "All we know is that there's going to be a ton of chaos and confusion."

Harris skips show over writers' strike

WASHINGTON -- The Hollywood writers' strike that's snarling the television and movie industries has now scrambled the White House schedule.

An MTV special on mental health that was expected to feature Vice President Kamala Harris next week has been postponed, according to her office.

A person familiar with the decision said Harris chose not to travel to the Los Angeles-area event because that would have been seen as crossing the picket line. That's a political nonstarter for Democrats who rely on union support.

The person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity about the decision to postpone MTV's Mental Health Action Day Conversation.

President Joe Biden called for a "fair deal" for writers at a White House movie screening this week.

California settles in-custody death suit

LOS ANGELES -- California will pay a $24 million civil-rights settlement to the family of a man who died in police custody after screaming "I can't breathe" as multiple officers restrained him while trying to take a blood sample, lawyers said Tuesday.

Seven California Highway Patrol officers and a nurse were charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2020 death of Edward Bronstein, 38.

Annee Della Donna and Eric Dubin, attorneys for Bronstein's young children, said it's the largest civil-rights settlement of its kind by California and the second largest nationally since Minneapolis paid $27 million in the George Floyd case.

The settlement comes amid renewed scrutiny of potentially fatal restraints after last week's death of a New York City subway rider, Jordan Neely, who was placed in a chokehold by a U.S. Marine veteran.

Bronstein's death also echoes that of Eric Garner, a New Yorker put in a chokehold by police in 2014 and whose dying words "I can't breathe" became a chant in protests against racial injustice. Both Garner and Neely were Black.

Feinstein ends lengthy Senate absence

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., flew back to Washington on Tuesday evening, her spokesman said, after her extended absence because of her health threatened to derail Senate Democrats' agenda.

The senator's absence caused mounting heartburn for the Democratic majority, which has few votes to spare to confirm President Joe Biden's Cabinet and judicial nominees, as well as potential legislation to avert a default on the national debt.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said that after talking with Feinstein several times in recent weeks, "it's clear she's back where she wants to be and ready to deliver for California."

"I'm glad that my friend Dianne is back in the Senate and ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work," he said.

Feinstein, 89, has contended with questions about her health and ability to serve for several years, and her slow recovery from the shingles virus and complications led some Democrats, including Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., to call for her resignation.

Khanna said he was glad to hear of Feinstein's return, and he was "hopeful that she will be able to fulfill her duties."

Feinstein has missed nearly 80 votes this year, according to ProPublica -- the most of any senator. Her absence has been keenly felt on the Senate Judiciary Committee, where without her Democrats needed at least one Republican vote to advance Biden's nominations for federal judges.



