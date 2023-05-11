WARRIORS 121,

LAKERS 106

SAN FRANCISCO -- Stephen Curry had 27 points and eight assists, Andrew Wiggins added 25 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, and defending champion Golden State staved off elimination by beating Los Angeles in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.

LeBron James had 25 points and nine rebounds for Los Angeles. Anthony Davis added 23 points and nine rebounds but went to the locker room late after appearing to take a hit in the head from Kevon Looney.

Austin Reaves (Newark) made a three-pointer with 5:25 to play that cut the Warriors' lead to single digits at 104-95 only for Curry to answer with five consecutive points, then he hit another big shot after D'Angelo Russell connected from deep. Reaves finished with 15 points.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr watches during the second half of Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)



Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, middle, reaches for the ball between Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (8) and forward Andrew Wiggins during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)



Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts next to guard Donte DiVincenzo during the second half of Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)



Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)



Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) defended by Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins during the second quarter of Game 5 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in San Francisco, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)



Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis holds his head on the bench during the second half of Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)



Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson watches a 3-point shot in front of Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) during the first quarter of Game 5 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in San Francisco, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)



Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) passes the ball past Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (3) during the first half of Game 5 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in San Francisco, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

