Washington County continues failure-to-appear warrant clinics to lessen load on courts, jail

FAYETTEVILLE -- Officials say ongoing clinics to help people resolve citations for failure to appear in court are easing overcrowding at the Washington County Detention Center and clearing court dockets.

"The raw numbers may not seem like much, but everything we can do helps," Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett said of the program. "Obviously, we'd like to see more people show up and get their cases resolved or reset, but having any number show up, that's positive. Even if it's baby steps, we'll take it."

The county has a failure to appear warrants clinic set from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 224 N. East Ave. in Fayetteville. This will be the sixth such clinic held since the county implemented the program last year.

The warrant clinics allow people to come plead their case or get back on the docket if they missed their original court date, according to Drew Smith, criminal justice coordinator for Washington County.

The initial clinic in January 2022 resulted in 20 people with failure to appear warrants entering plea agreements to resolve their cases, according to information from Smith. Another six people with warrants were able to get their cases rescheduled and the warrant withdrawn.

At the second clinic in April 2022, Smith said nine people accepted plea agreements, four had their cases assigned to a public defender and 14 had their cases put back on the court dockets with a hearing date scheduled.

Eight people entered into plea agreements and 19 had their cases put back on the court dockets in July. One person entered into a plea agreement while 11 had their cases put back on the court dockets in October, Smith said.

At the most recent clinic in February 2023, nine people entered into plea agreements, seven people were assigned to a public defender and nine people had their cases put back on the court docket.

The warrant clinic is just one part of the larger range of alternatives and new programming the county is looking at to reduce jail crowding and streamline the criminal justice process.

The county began exploring alternatives to building more jail space in 2018 when the Quorum Court rejected a proposed jail expansion and spent $60,000 on a study by the National Center for State Courts. The county's Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee, formed after the study was done, is considering a mental health court, similar to the drug court and veterans court now operating and other programs to shorten the time detainees spend in jail awaiting resolution of their cases.

The Detention Center has a design capacity of 710 beds for detainees and an operating capacity of around 80%-85% of that number due to the need to separate different classifications of detainees. On May 1, the detainee population was 804.

In November, voters rejected a proposed $100 million expansion of the jail that would have been paid for with a sales tax increase. The county is currently proceeding with a smaller, $20 million expansion that would add about 100 bed spaces and improve the jail's capacity to deal with covid-19 and other health emergencies.

Jon Comstock, a former circuit court judge in Benton County, is a member of the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition, which has lobbied against building more jail space. Comstock said the county needs to do more to see how effective alternatives -- like the warrants clinics -- can be.

"We've never had these on a regular basis, where people in the community can get to know when to expect them and what to expect from them," Comstock said. "I really believe the county should schedule these out at least for a year in advance and work to get the word out."

Comstock said the most recent clinics showed community outreach can be effective. He said the fliers advertising the clinics were translated into Spanish and Marshallese, and he saw a higher number of Marshallese at the clinics.

The fliers will continue to be available in English, Spanish and Marshallese, and translators from the local parole office will be available at the clinics to help those who need assistance, Smith said.

The county is also planning to try a similar program aimed at those who have already been arrested and are being held at the jail.

Sheriff Jay Cantrell said plans are to have at least one afternoon in June set aside to handle detainees who meet the criteria of lower-level, nonviolent offenses and who are deemed likely to show up for future court dates.

"If we get notice from the judges, the prosecutor and public defender, we should be able to get together a list and have those people ready to go in a few days," Cantrell said.