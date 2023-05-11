Police beat: Woman arrested in NLR hit-and-run

Woman arrested in NLR hit-and-run

North Little Rock police on Monday arrested a woman who faces a felony charge related to a hit-and-run that injured another woman that day, according to an arrest report.

Officers around 3:47 p.m. Monday took a report from a woman who said she was walking across Camp Robinson Road and was struck by a Honda that came at her while she was waiting for traffic to pass.

The driver, whom police identified as Angel Ecxford, 34, fled the scene, according to the report. Officers arrested her around 4:10 p.m. in Sherwood. Ecxford's city of residence had been redacted from the report by a Pulaski County jail employee.

Ecxford faces a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident that caused injury. She did not appear in the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster Wednesday night.