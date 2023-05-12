If ironies were flowers, the Mother's Day bouquet would be huge.

Naturally, the date set aside to recognize and honor those whose "work is never done" falls on Sunday.

Technically, the apostrophe denotes singularity--meaning individual, not collective, mothers--and most of them will be working at several of the many jobs they're responsible for on their "holiday."

It's hard to put a price on moms, but Salary.com makes an annual effort. Since 2000, the site's been surveying stay-at-home moms, counting up their various roles, tabulating the hours they spend performing each one and its dollar value, and then calculating what all that work would be worth if they got a paycheck.

Based on this year's survey of 19,000 moms, the average compensation for everything a mother does for free is $184,820. That's up 64 percent from 10 years ago, partly because Salary.com added new positions (warranting higher pay) to its list of hats moms wear.

Traditional time-consuming roles include housekeeper, laundry manager and cook, as well as teacher, driver and nurse. But especially during the pandemic, Salary.com determined moms also acted as Chief Financial Officers and Chief Operating Officers for their homes, and became more responsible for family logistics.

Rounding out a typical mother's resume are things like nutritionist, conflict manager, interior designer, fundraiser, psychologist, event planner, athletic trainer and social media specialist.

The 106-hour work week reported by survey respondents means 15-hour days are the norm for stay-at-home moms. The weekly hour number has routinely been in the 90s over the past 15 years.

For working moms, the work week stretches even longer. Adding in all they do gratis on the home front to their regular paying gig, Salary.com says they spend an average of 107 hours each week "on the job."

Money for moms

Spending on Mother's Day is spiking significantly, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF), with total holiday expenditures setting a new record at $36 billion this year--up $15 billion since 2013.

Half of consumers this year between 18 and 24 plan to give mom a gift of experience, like a special outing, dinner or tasting, travel getaway or spa experience.

The most popular gifts are old-time favorites such as flowers or jewelry. And Americans will spend $5 billion on gift and greeting cards for moms this year.

This year's figure of $274.02 per person Mother's Day spending is the highest recorded in NRF survey history.

Under $300 to annually celebrate, honor and pay tribute to a mom working 100-plus hours per week sounds like a bargain (which moms always love).

Birthing People's Day?

In an age where even learned Supreme Court justices struggle to define the word "woman" in public, it's natural that some particularly sensitive progressives are now finding the word "mother" insufficiently inclusive.

The White House's 2022 fiscal-year budget used the term "birthing people" as a replacement for "mothers" in a public health section, and the New York City Council did the same in a legislative package last fall.

The California Health Care Foundation explains that using the term "birthing people" recognizes that "not all people who become pregnant and give birth identify as a woman or a mother."

However, there is currently no national movement among Democrats to change the name of the second Sunday in May, as confirmed by Snopes.com, and President Joe Biden's proclamation for 2023 is still expected to stick with "Mother's Day."

Rich advice

Besides being founts of unconditional love, mothers are also devoted, daily dispensers of wisdom, albeit to youth typically plagued with ears of stone, brains of mush and attention spans measured in milliseconds.

Accountant and author Tom Corley doesn't specifically credit moms in his Rich Habits research, but their importance in child-rearing makes it likely mothers have been instrumental in passing down important wealth-building lessons.

Corley compares things the rich and poor do every day, and many of his differentiating correlations could have come right off a wise mother's tongue.

"Eat right." Seven out of 10 rich people eat less than 300 junk-food calories per day, but 97 percent of poor people eat more than that.

"Help other folks." Seventy percent of wealthy parents make their kids volunteer 10 hours per month versus only 3 percent for the poor.

"Turn off the TV." Two out of three rich people watch one hour or less of TV, while three out of four people struggling financially spend more than one hour per day watching TV.

"Get your exercise." Seventy-six percent of rich people exercise aerobically four days a week. Only 23 percent of the poor exercise that often.

"Read more." A whopping 88 percent of wealthy people read 30 minutes or more each day, compared to only 2 percent of poor people.

"Get up early." Almost half (44 percent) of rich people wake up three hours before work starts. Only 3 percent of poor people do.

"Make a list." When it comes to writing down daily "to-do lists," 81 percent of rich people do and 81 percent of poor people don't.

The main To-Do this Sunday: Make your mother's day.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.