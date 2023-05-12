2A SOFTBALL: Mansfield shakes off 2-0 deficit to knock off Bigelow 4-3 in first round

GREENLAND -- Donnie Eveld built his team's schedule this season just for situations like his Mansfield softball team faced on Thursday.

The Lady Tigers (26-3) fell into a two-run hole in the top of the first inning against Bigelow in the first round of the Class 2A state softball tournament. But Mansfield was able to shake off the early punch, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first and held on for a 4-3 win to advance to today's second round.

"We played a bunch of close games throughout the year," said Eveld. "That's why we did that, to prepare for situations like we did today, where they have to come from behind and score those runs when they had to."

Bigelow (8-13) leadoff hitter Addyson Jordan, who went 2 for 4, singled on a 2-1 pitch to start the game for the Lady Panthers. Two walks loaded the bases with one out before Jaiden Mayo brought two runs across on a single to left.

Mansfield, the No. 1 seed from the 2A-West, did not blink. With one out in the bottom of the first, two walks sandwiched a hit batter to load the bases for Cole Smith. The Lady Tigers' third baseman did not waste any time in the batter's box, drilling the first pitch she saw from Bigelow starter Julia Bourne for a three-run triple and a 3-2 lead.

"That broke the ice for us," said Eveld of Smith's triple into the gap. "We were struggling a little bit before then, but she came through with a big hit and we took the lead. After that, the girls took control and did what they're used to doing."

Bigelow tried to pitch around Mansfield's Alyson Edwards, who came into the game with a .600 batting average, when it could. In the bottom of the fourth, Brook Adams smacked a two-out triple and the Lady Panthers chose to put Edwards on with an intentional walk. But an errant throw allowed Adams to score from third for a 4-2 lead, and Edwards advanced to third on the error.

That run proved to be huge later. In the top of the seventh inning, Jordan crushed a triple into the left-center gap with one out to get the Lady Panthers within 4-3. But Edwards shut it down from there and ended the game with her 12th strikeout of the game to help Mansfield advance in the bracket.

Adams and Smith each had two hits for Mansfield

"All you want to do here is win the day," said Eveld. "Just win and advance, that is our goal."

Mansfield will take on McCrory at 10 a.m. today in the second round. McCrory run-ruled Spring Hill 12-2 on Thursday.