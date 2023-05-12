6A BOYS SOCCER: Cabot, Southside stage marathon match with Mavs falling on PKs

FORT SMITH -- The Cabot Panthers converted two penalty kicks after 100 minutes of scoreless action on Thursday to open the Class 6A soccer tournament.

Seniors Max Haslauer and Landon Vickrey punched in penalty kicks to lead Cabot to a 2-0 win over host Fort Smith Southside at Jim Rowland Stadium.

Officially, senior keeper Pablo Lemus made six saves for the game but he was four for four in stopping Southside's penalty kicks after the two teams played two 40-minute halves and then two 10-minute extra periods without a score.

"He's only 5-foot-5 and he's got a gigantic heart," Cabot Coach Michael Reitz said. "He does those little things."

Haslauer scored on the first penalty kick, and Vickrey scored on Cabot's fourth penalty kick attempt.

"We just keep playing," Reitz said. "I just let the kids compete. We make a few adjustments, but I felt good. I know what my kids are capable of. We preach all year to stay even keel, not get too high or get too low. We work PKs in August when it's hot, and talk to them about being a man."

Although the official shots on goal were seven by Southside and six by Cabot (12-6-3), the Mavericks peppered Cabot's goal from the start of the game.

"The ball just wouldn't go in for us, even the PKs," Southside Coach Mahmoud Ihmeidan said. "We've been practicing PKs and hitting them in practice. I saw them go in all week, but it's different in the game when it's on the line. It's a tough way to lose."

Southside (7-7-3) scored one goal with 9:08 left in regulation but the Mavericks were offside, which wiped it out.

In the second overtime with 2:30 left, the Mavericks appeared to score that would have been the game-winner on a corner kick that hit the top of the goal, bounced straight down and came back into play.

"It looked like it was a goal," Ihmeidan said. "They didn't call it and there's nothing we can do about it. I got up off the bench, I thought it went in."

Southside had about a seven-minute stretch late in the first half when it didn't get a legitimate shot at Cabot's goal, but took shots throughout the game.

"Their keeper had a heck of a game," Ihmeidan said. "He made one save after another."

Cabot also had shots to crack the scoreless game, also missing a golden opportunity late in the second overtime.

"I think early in the game, we dominated the first two halves," Reitz said. "We made an adjustment there in that extra time and tried to get two guys forward. We were trying to win the game. You get to the point that the longer you play, it starts to hurt you the next day. Our guys hung in there. We pushed one of our midfielders forward, and it did let them start winning the midfield a little bit. That's a tough way to lose for them. We say them on film, and they have a great team with some great kids that compete."

CLASS 5A

Van Buren 6, Greene County Tech 0

Ko Phalakhone scored a hat trick in leading the Pointers (13-5-3) to a shutout over host Greene County Tech (8-10-3) in the opening round Thursday at Eagle Stadium in Paragould.

Eric Gallardo, Luis Herrera and Mason Saffel each added goals for the West No. 2 seed Pointers, who play at noon today against Pulaski Academy (15-0-2), which beat Benton 3-0 Thursday.