6A GIRLS SOCCER: Jones drills long shot to lift defending champ West to first-round win

FORT SMITH -- Bentonville West junior forward Tianna Jones is used to the big moments.

As the MVP of the state tournament last year while providing the game-winning goal in the finals, she showed again Thursday her scoring abilities.

Jones drilled a 35-yard shot into the back of the net with just 6.7 seconds left in the second overtime of the game, and she disappeared after that in a swarm of teammates meeting her on the field in celebration.

The golden goal allowed defending state champion Bentonville West to survive and advance in a 2-1 victory against Bryant in a first-round matchup at the Class 6A state girls soccer tournament at Mayo-Thompson Stadium.

"That was just the best feeling," Jones said. "I had missed two one-on-ones earlier in the game, and I was frustrated about that. They are ones I usually make. I can make them from distance, so I just gave it a shot. My only thought was we need to score right here to win."

It was a shot that prevented the game from going into penalty kicks and sets up a showdown against crosstown rival Bentonville at 2 p.m. today.

The goal of course didn't surprise West Coach Kerry Castillo.

"That's just a Tianna Jones goal," Castillo said. "That's what she does. She goes and wins games. The moment is never too big for her. Our back line gave us chances to do this."

Jones' long-range shot capped off a come-from-behind effort for the Lady Wolverines (7-7-4), who needed a score with 59 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 1-1. That goal came from freshman defender Hallie Ford.

"I would not have bet on her scoring a goal in the state tournament, but I will take the result," Castillo said with a laugh. "That is probably her first goal of the year. That's pretty good timing. She is a super athlete and is a hard worker. Maybe in that situation a freshman would hide from that, but she is a gamer.

"This team just really never gives up. It doesn't matter what game we play in because they believe they can win it."

Bryant (9-9-3) took a 1-0 second-half lead with a goal from Kaylee Fluger with 32:31 left in regulation. The defense was able to hold off West's fury of attacks at the goal until the final seconds when overtime was forced.

"I would rather be lucky than good that's for sure," Castillo said. "I thought we created enough chances to win. This team has been down this state tournament road before, so we were ready for games like this."

CLASS 5A

Siloam Springs 2, Greene County Tech 1

Siloam Springs' Jetta Broquard scored two goals in the second half at the No. 2 5A-West seed Lady Panthers rallied for an opening round victory at Eagle Stadium on the campus of Greene County Tech in Paragould.

Greene County Tech (14-8-1), the No. 3 seed from the 5A-East, took a 1-0 lead when Mackenzie Sours got behind the Siloam Springs defense and scored with 21:05 remaining in the first half.

Siloam Springs tied the match up less than seven minutes into the second half. Slater slater drove into the Lady Eagles' zone and passed ahead to Broquard, who scored for the equalizer.

Broquard then scored off a Siloam Springs corner kick from Abby Ballesteros with 22:30 remaining for the game-winner.

Siloam Springs (15-4-2) plays at 10 a.m. today against 5A-Central No. 1 seed Pulaski Academy (18-1), which beat Sheridan 9-0 on Thursday.

Harrison 6, Paragould 0

Erin Pratt scored two goals and Liani Cash and Rylee Myers each had a goal and assist as 5A-West champion Harrison rolled in its opening round game at Paragould High School.

Myers assisted on Cash's goal for a 1-0 lead with around 15 minutes left in the first half. Just a few seconds later, Cash assisted on Myers' goal for a 2-0 lead.

Clare Barger made it 3-0 with an unassisted goal with 13 minutes left and Pratt scored the final goal of the first half and the first goal of the season half.

Jacklyn Tapley scored Harrison's final goal with 17 minutes left in the second half.

Sydney Hobson worked 70 minute in goal for the shutout, while Brooklyn Mitchell added five minutes in the goal.

Harrison (18-4-1) is scheduled to play at 2 p.m. today against Little Rock Christian (16-3, which beat Benton 2-0 Thursday.

The Lady Rams, who were the fourth seed from the 5A-East, finish at 14-11.

Valley View 5, Greenwood 1

Valley View (15-3-2) scored five unanswered goals after falling behind late in the first half.

Greenwood's Mariah Bartok scored the game's first goal with around 10 minutes remaining in the first half. East No. 1 seed Valley View got an equalizer before halftime to tie 1-1 and outscored West No. 4 seed Greenwood (10-7-1) 4-0 in the second half.

Valley View plays Maumelle at 2 p.m. today