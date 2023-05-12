Sections
80-year-old hit by royal motorcycle

by The Associated Press | Today at 1:00 a.m.

LONDON -- A woman in her 80s was in critical condition after being hit by a police motorcycle that was escorting Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward, British police said Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police said the motorcycle collided with a pedestrian on Wednesday afternoon at an intersection in west London.

Sophie, known as the Duchess of Edinburgh, said her "heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family," according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

The statement added that Sophie was "grateful for the swift response by the emergency services." It said further comment would be inappropriate because the crash was being investigated.



Print Headline: 80-year-old hit by royal motorcycle

