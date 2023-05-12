Alabama defeats host Arkansas, 3-2, in SEC Softball Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE — Alabama designated player Bailey Dowling hit a go-ahead two-run double in the ninth inning, and the 14th-ranked Crimson Tide defeated 12th-ranked Arkansas 3-2 early this morning in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals in front of an announced crowd of 2,790 at Bogle Park.

Dowling’s hit came on the heels of five consecutive innings with at least one Alabama runner stranded in scoring position. It also came two innings after star Crimson Tide pitcher Montana Fouts exited in the seventh due to an injury.

“I think we definitely all rallied behind her as the team,” Dowling said. "We all love each other, too — truly and genuinely love each other. And so when one goes down, the next one steps up…and we got the job done.”

Fouts threw 108 pitches and allowed 1 run on 5 hits. She was in a pitchers’ duel with Arkansas ace Chenise Delce, who tossed 165 pitches in 8 1/3 innings with 10 strikeouts.

The game took 3 hours, 16 minutes and ended at 12:11 a.m. Friday.

“Both sides, the pitchers were terrific,” Alabama Coach Patrick Murphy said. “They made pitches when they needed to, got out of several jams….It was a World Series type of game at the SEC Tournament and [the] atmosphere matched it — just a hell of a game for softball.”

While she noted the loss “stung,” Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel echoed Murphy's sentiments.

“That's just a game that no one deserves to lose,” Deifel said. “I's just a really great game….I'm proud of the way we fought. It was just a great softball game. It stings, but it was a great softball game and I'm proud of the way our student-athletes fought.”

Delce and the Razorbacks (38-17) worked out of jams for most of the game but could not get run support to back up the defensive performance. Arkansas left the bases loaded in the sixth and seventh innings.

Trailing 3-1, the Razorbacks hoped to create two-out magic in the ninth inning. After Reagan Johnson walked, Raigan Kramer doubled to shallow center field when Crimson Tide fielders appeared to lose the ball in the lights. A throwing error by Alabama allowed Johnson to score and Kramer to advance to third.

Alabama (40-17) intentionally walked Rylin Hedgecock, who has 20 home runs. Cylie Halvorson grounded out to end the game.

Alabama ended with 13 runners stranded, while Arkansas left 11 on base. Both teams batted .200 with runners on base.

The Crimson Tide scored the game’s first run due to an Arkansas miscue in the second inning.

A ground ball hit by Kristen White was trouble for Halvorson to field at first base. Her error allowed Ally Shipman to score from second base and give Alabama a 1-0 lead.

The damage could have been worse for the Razorbacks in the second, but Kramer made an inning-ending diving grab in left field. The difficult catch prevented two runs from scoring.

Kramer likely made another run-saving grab on a well-hit ball an inning later. A back-handed snag over her shoulder while a runner was on first base prevented the Crimson Tide from extending their lead.

Delce ran into another jam in the fourth inning when she allowed back-to-back base hits with two outs. With runners at second and third base, Delce struck Larissa Preuitt out to end the threat and send Bogle Park into a roar.

Consecutive spectacular defensive plays in the sixth inning prevented another Alabama run from scoring.

With a runner on second base, Delce snagged a ball hit sharply at her by White. In the next at-bat, Jenna Johnson singled to center field, but Reagan Johnson threw out pinch runner Faith Hensley at home.

The call was challenged by Alabama and upheld after a replay review. Through six innings, the Crimson Tide left nine on base.

Prior to leaving the field injured, Fouts gathered her teammates around to offer words of encouragement.

Alex Salter pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief and allowed 1 unearned run on 2 hits to earn her seventh win.

“I really think that they wanted to have [Fouts’] back 100% tonight,” Murphy said. “[Salter] came in and did a hell of a job, made some really good pitches, and then we just kept rallying. And finally somebody gets the job done, and it was Dowling.”

It was Alabama’s second victory over Arkansas in four games this season. The Razorbacks won two of three games in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on March 18-20.

The teams also went into extra innings during the rubber match of that series. Delce (172 pitches) and Fouts (173) threw a career-high number of pitches in that game, which the Razorbacks won 2-1 in 10 innings.

It was the fourth game of the SEC Tournament to go into extra innings, each of which was won by the lower seed. Alabama notched its 46th SEC Tournament win, which passed LSU for most in conference history.

Alabama is scheduled to play Friday night in the semifinals against the winner of Friday's 10 a.m. quarterfinals matchup between Florida and Tennessee.

South Carolina and Auburn will play in the other semifinal game.

Arkansas will await its NCAA Tournament destiny. The selection show is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2.

“We're ready to see where we are on Sunday,” Deifel said. “We think we're in a position to host. I think that the body of work that these athletes have put together has earned that. And they're ready. I think that this game tonight is just a little bit of sting and heartbreak to motivate them for what comes next.”





Gallery: Arkansas falls to Alabama in SEC Softball Tournament







