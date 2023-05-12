Arkansas lottery revenues $51.3M in April; LOTTO draw game has first winner





The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's total revenue and the amount raised for college scholarships dipped slightly compared with a year ago, the lottery reported this week.

The lottery also announced this week the first-ever jackpot winner of its LOTTO draw game that started in September is a Sebastian County woman who chose to remain anonymous and claimed her $2.338 million prize Monday at the lottery's claim center in Little Rock.

Act 889 of 2021 allows winners of more than $500,000 to remain anonymous if they choose, and 13 winners have chosen to remain anonymous since Act 889 was implemented, said Scott Hardin, a spokesman for the state Department of Finance and Administration.

The Sebastian County woman is the 96th person who has won a lottery prize worth $1 million or more in Arkansas since 2009, the lottery said in a news release.

The lottery started selling tickets Sept. 28, 2009, and has helped finance Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarships for more than 30,000 college students during 11 of the past 12 fiscal years.

In April, the lottery's revenue slipped from $51.8 million a year ago to $51.3 million and the amount raised for college scholarships dipped from $8 million a year ago to $7.9 million, the lottery reported this week in its monthly report to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the Legislative Council's lottery oversight subcommittee.

For the month of April, the lottery's scratch-off ticket revenues dropped from $43.6 million a year ago to $41.7 million, but the lottery's draw-game revenues increased from $8.1 million a year ago to $9.5 million.

Mike Smith, the lottery's gaming director, said Thursday in a written statement, "We had an excellent instant ticket revenue month in April [2022] and a very solid month in April [2023].

"We were able to finish ahead of our budgeted instant revenue of $41 million," he said in a written statement. Scratch-off tickets also are called instant tickets.

The lottery's draw games include Powerball, Mega Millions, Fast Play, LOTTO Lucky for Life, Natural State Jackpot, Cash 3 and Cash 4.

In April, the lottery's Fast Play revenues totaled $2.3 million -- up from $1.5 million in the same month a year ago -- and the lottery's Powerball revenues totaled $1.7 million -- a decline from $2.9 million in the same month a year ago, according to the lottery's reports.

The lottery's Mega Millions revenues in April reached $1.3 million -- up from $947,545 in the same month a year ago -- and the lottery's LOTTO games totaled $1.1 million.

J. Eric Hagler, executive director of Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, said draw game revenue is a direct correlation to jackpot levels across the draw category.

"This year our players have been able to participate in draw games with significant jackpot levels, and our sales reflect this fact," he said. "Our new AR LOTTO game rolled to a jackpot of over $2 million, which enhanced player participation."

April is the 10th month of fiscal year 2023 that started July 1, 2022, and ends June 30.

During the first 10 months of fiscal 2023, the lottery's revenues totaled $510.8 million -- up from $486.4 million in the same period in fiscal 2022.

So far in fiscal 2023, the lottery's draw-game revenues totaled $115.6 million -- up from $83.4 million in the same period in fiscal 2022 -- and scratch-off revenues totaled $394.6 million -- down from $402.4 million in the same period in fiscal 2022.

During the first 10 months of fiscal 2023, the lottery raised $88.7 million for college scholarships, an increase from $77.3 million in the same period in fiscal 2022.

At the end of the fiscal year on June 30, the lottery's unclaimed prize reserve fund balance minus $1 million is transferred to college scholarships under state law.

The lottery reported an unclaimed prize reserve fund balance totaling $9.4 million after collecting $1.2 million in unclaimed prizes in April.

For fiscal 2023, the lottery projected revenue of $535.9 million and raising $91.4 million for college scholarships.

In fiscal 2022, the lottery collected revenue of $580.2 million and raised $99.7 million for college scholarships. They were the second-largest amounts the lottery has reported in any fiscal year, trailing only fiscal 2021 when the lottery collected revenue of $632.5 million and raised $106.6 million for college scholarships.

Lottery officials attributed the records set in fiscal 2021 in part to factors brought on by the covid-19 pandemic, such as people spending more time at home.

Asked whether the lottery expects to break its record for revenues and the amount raised for college scholarships in any fiscal year in fiscal 2023, Hagler said Thursday that "if trends continue, Lottery could set a new high-water mark for net proceeds.

"Revenues are currently tracking to book the second-best year in Lottery history...," he said in a written statement.

For fiscal 2024 that starts July 1, 2023, and ends June 30, 2024, the lottery has projected total revenues of $567.9 million and raising $100.7 million for college scholarships.

LOTTO

The Sebastian County woman who won the $2.338 million LOTTO jackpot ordered the winning Quick Pick ticket on the Jackpocket mobile app for the April 29 drawing, the lottery said in its news release. She won by matching the six main numbers: 20, 12, 27, 10, 6 and 21.

With her winnings, she plans to take a family trip, purchase a new house, and her husband a new motorcycle, according to the lottery.

"I usually play Natural State Jackpot or Lucky for Life®, but purchased the LOTTO ticket on a whim," the winner told lottery officials based on the lottery's news release. "The [LOTTO] jackpot looked high, and since I've never played the game before, I decided to try that one."

After the drawing, Jackpocket sent the winner a congratulatory email notifying her that she had won the $2.338 million prize, but she did not discover she had won anything until Jackpocket called her May 1.

"I thought it was a spam call because it was from New York," she said in the lottery's news release. "After listening to the voicemail, I called them back and was shocked when they said I was the jackpot winner. I first told my husband, but he didn't believe me because we never win anything."

Winners Corner, the retailer associated with ticket orders placed on Jackpocket, will receive a $23,380 commission check for selling the winning ticket because retailers receive a 1 percent commission from the sale of winning lottery products.

The lottery's chief fiscal officer, Jerry Fetzer, said the lottery's revenues for the LOTTO draw game have totaled $7.1 million and the prizes paid out totaled $4.1 million so far.

SCHOLARSHIPS

So far in fiscal 2023, the Division of Higher Education has handed out Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarships totaling $74.3 million to 28,552 students, according to Nick Fuller, the division's assistant director of finance.

In fiscal 2022, which ended June 30, the division awarded a total of $75.1 million in Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarships to 28,716 students.

Fiscal 2022 was the first fiscal year in the past 12 fiscal years that Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarships were awarded to fewer than 30,000 students. Fuller has said that is because of the continued trend of overall enrollment decline in higher education and the total number of high school students continuing to get smaller, leading to a smaller pool from which scholarships are awarded.

The amount handed out for the Academic Challenge Scholarships peaked at $132.9 million in fiscal 2013, with awards going to 33,353 students. Scholarship totals have dropped largely because the Legislature cut the amount of initial scholarships several times.

The Arkansas Academic Challenge scholarships are financed with lottery proceeds, plus $20 million a year in state general revenue.

The 2017 Legislature created the Workforce Challenge Scholarship to use excess proceeds to provide up to $800 per year for students enrolled in programs that lead to qualifications in high-demand occupations.

So far in fiscal 2023, the Division of Higher Education has handed out Workforce Challenge Scholarships totaling $516,728 to 2,621 students, Fuller said.

In fiscal 2022, the division awarded these scholarships totaling $605,694 to 690 students.

The 2019 Legislature created the Concurrent Challenge program that allows high school juniors and seniors to receive the scholarships for a semester or an academic year in which they are enrolled in an endorsed concurrent course or certain programs.

So far in fiscal 2023, the division has handed out Concurrent Challenge Scholarships totaling $2.6 million to 13,982 students, Fuller said.

For the Concurrent Challenge program, the division awarded scholarships totaling $2.7 million to 16,432 students in fiscal 2022.





Lottery revenue in April





