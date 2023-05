Harrison, circa 1950: The Rio Motor Hotel had one of the largest hotel or motel swimming pools in Arkansas. With 67 rooms for let, the Rio was near the intersection of U.S. 65 and 62. The Rio was razed some time ago, leaving Harrison with the same chain motels as much of roadside America today. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Arkansas Postcard Past

