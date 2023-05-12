The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF MAY 11, 2023

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CV-22-599. Rolandis Chatmon v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Special Justice Cody Kees joins. Wood, J., not participating.

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CV-22-536. Gerald H. Lowery, Sr. v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CV-22-726. Gary S. Crawford v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CV-22-664. Charles Livingston v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CR-22-731. Luther Dillon v. State of Arkansas, from Boone County Circuit Court. Appellant's pro se motion for appointment of counsel; motion to file a belated reply brief. Affirmed; motions moot.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CV-22-697. Michael Hunter v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Chicot County Circuit Court. Appellant's pro se motion to amend reply brief. Affirmed; motion denied.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CR-21-364. Marvin Stanton v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded; motion to dismiss denied. Special Justice John Fogleman joins. Womack, J., dissents. Kemp, C.J., not participating.

CV-22-682. Melvin Jefferson v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Appeal dismissed.