Arkansas to host JUCO cornerback

Arkansas is expected to host junior college cornerback Chris Rhodes for an unofficial visit on Monday.

Rhodes, 6-0, 187 pounds, of Butler Community College in Kansas, has been talking to Razorbacks co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the coaches in-person,” Rhodes said. “I’ve been communicating with Coach Woodson for a while. Ready to see what all Arkansas has to offer in terms of academics, football and facilities.

“Who wouldn’t be excited to visit the University of Arkansas?”

Rhodes has offers from Tennessee-Martin, Towson and Mississippi Valley State, and is drawing interest from Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas State and Oregon State.

He had eight tackles and an interception while receiving a medical hardship after suffering a hyperextended knee after the fourth game. Rhodes revealed what he and Woodson have discussed leading up to his visit.

“He’s serious about trying to get me there for the fall season, and wants me to come down and meet the coaches and see what they have to offer,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes signed with South Dakota State in 2021 after playing for Truman High School in Independence, Mo.

He played in two games at South Dakota State but was able to preserve his redshirt.