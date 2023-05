Baseball schedule

BASEBALL

CLASS 6A

At Cabot

First round

Thursday

Rogers Heritage 6, North Little Rock 4

Springdale 7, Bryant 5

Fayetteville 1, Little Rock Catholic 0

Bentonville vs. Jonesboro, (n)

Second round

Today

GAME 5 Cabot vs. Rogers Heritage, 10 a.m.

GAME 6 Springdale Har-Ber vs. Springdale, 12:30 p.m.

GAME 7 Rogers vs. Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

GAME 8 Conway vs. Bentonville-Jonesboro winner, 5:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday

GAME 9 Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, noon

GAME 10 Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A

At Marion

First round

Thursday

Little Rock Christian 3, Hot Springs Lakeside 2

Greene County Tech 1, Greenbrier 0

Valley View 13, Mountain Home 3

Benton 1, Sylvan Hills 0

Texarkana vs. Vilonia, ppd.

Greenwood vs. Marion, ppd.

Today

GAME 3 Texarkana vs. Vilonia, resumes at 10 a.m.

GAME 4 Batesville vs. Van Buren, 3 p.m.

GAME 7 Greenwood vs. Marion, resumes at 12:30 p.m.

GAME 8 Maumelle vs. Sheridan, 5:30 p.m.

Second round

Saturday

GAME 9 Little Rock Christian vs. Greene Co. Tech, 10 a.m.

GAME 10 Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 12:30 p.m.

GAME 11 Valley View vs. Benton, 3 p.m.

GAME 12 Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 5:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Sunday

At Field 1

GAME 13 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 1 p.m.

GAME 14 Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 3:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A

At Lonoke

First round

Today

GAME 1 Magnolia vs. Heber Springs, 10 a.m.

GAME 2 Prairie Grove vs. Arkadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

GAME 3 Joe T. Robinson vs. Morrilton, 3 p.m.

GAME 4 Nashville vs. Brookland, 5:30 p.m.

Second round

Saturday

GAME 5 Gravette vs. Winner of Game 1, 10 a.m.

GAME 6 Lonoke vs. Winner of Game 2, 12:30 p.m.

GAME 7 Ashdown vs. Winner of Game 3, 3 p.m.

GAME 8 Dardanelle vs. Winner of Game 4, 5:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Sunday

GAME 9 Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 1 p.m.

GAME 10 Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 3:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A

At Lincoln/Farmington

First round

Today

At Rogers

GAME 1 Genoa Central vs. Charleston, 12:30 p.m.

GAME 2 Rivercrest vs. Mayflower, 3 p.m.

GAME 3 Elkins vs. Prescott, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 4 Central Ark. Christian vs. Melbourne, 10 a.m.

At Farmington

Gosnell 3, Pangburn 2

Bismarck 4, Danville 0

Harding Academy 6, Walnut Ridge 0

Booneville vs. Fouke, (n)

Second round

Saturday

GAME 9 Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 10 a.m.

GAME 10 Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 12:30 p.m.

GAME 11 Gosnell vs. Bismarck, 3 p.m.

GAME 12 Harding Academy vs. Booneville-Fouke winner, 5:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Sunday

At Field 1

GAME 13 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 1 p.m.

GAME 14 Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 3:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

At Greenland

First round

Thursday

Greenland 12, Poyen 2

Palestine-Wheatley 5, Rison 1

Episcopal Collegiate 6, Lavaca 5

Bay 2, Ouachita 1

Woodlawn 12, Buffalo Island Central 1

Mansfield 4, Sloan-Hendrix 3

Riverside 10, Murfreesboro 2

Cedar Ridge vs. Cotter, (n)

Second round

Today

GAME 9 Greenland vs. Palestine-Wheatley, 10 a.m.

GAME 10 Episcopal Collegiate vs. Bay, 12:30 p.m.

GAME 11 Woodlawn vs. Mansfield, 3 p.m.

GAME 12 Riverside vs. Cedar Ridge-Cotter winner, 5:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday

At Field 1

GAME 13 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, noon

GAME 14 Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 1A

At Taylor/Bradley

First round

Today

At Bradley

GAME 1 West Side Greers Ferry vs. Midland, 10 a.m.

GAME 2 Mount Ida vs. County Line, 12:30 p.m.

GAME 3 Wonderview vs. Viola, 3 p.m.

GAME 4 Ozark Catholic vs. Bradley, 5:30 p.m.

At Taylor

GAME 5 Taylor vs. Lead Hill, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 6 Norfork vs. Nemo Vista, 10 a.m.

GAME 7 Scranton vs. Hampton, 12:30 p.m.

GAME 8 Conway St. Joseph vs. Armorel, 3 p.m.

Second round

Saturday

GAME 9 Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 10 a.m.

GAME 10 Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 12:30 p.m.

GAME 11 Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 3 p.m.

GAME 12 Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 5:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Sunday

At Field 1

GAME 13 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 1 p.m.

GAME 14 Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 3:30 p.m.